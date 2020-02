After NRC, rhetoric in Assam to shift from ‘Bangladeshi aliens’ to preserving culture



Has regionalism run its limit in Assam? Four explosions on Republic day 2020 after a prolonged spell of relative peace and stability certainly breathed new life into the question in Assam’s context

The NRC’s objective was to ascertain accurately the number of illegal Bangladeshis staying in Assam, generally estimated at around 5 million out of a 3.2 crore state population. Post NRC, the final figure of the ‘undesirables’ according to unconfirmed reports, may not exceed over 200,000 or so, once the appeals are disposed of. This end result is much too anti-climactic to be accepted by Assam-based political parties, fed liberally on visions of “lakhs of termites (read Bangladeshi aliens) to be herded in 16 special high security detention centres” as the much-hyped NRC exercise got under way.

And such harassment of the poor was not just condemned by foreigners meddling in India’s internal affairs. Civil rights workers based in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata confirmed that even they could not provide such elaborate documentation that sought evidence of settlement of previous generations! Imagine the plight of villagers living in remote Goalpara or Dhemaji to Tinsukia, as they scurried helplessly from authority to authority in the fruitless search of such papers.

Within the country, the NRC rigours horrified the Muslims across the nation. They felt they were being specially targeted. ‘Neither NRC, nor NPR’ has become the most powerful political slogan nationally, as state governments and political parties have united in standing up to the BJP. This despite the fact that more Hindus than Muslims went unlisted in the final NRC list.