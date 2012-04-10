What's new

After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border

K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
498
2
483
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border

Reuters


5f5b0f557c73b.jpg


Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and China's State Councillor Wang Yi pose for a picture during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 10, 2020. – Reuters

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore “peace and tranquillity” following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements the current border situation is not in their interests and that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions, the two countries said in a joint statement.



The consensus, struck on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, came after a clash in the border area in the western Himalayas earlier this week.

Shares of defence-related firms fell in China early Friday after the news, with the CSI National Defense Industry Index down 1.2 per cent and on track for its steepest weekly decline since October 12, 2018. Tongyu heavy Industry shares tumbled as much as 16.4pc.



China and India accused each other of firing into the air during the confrontation, a violation of long-held protocol not to use firearms on the sensitive frontier.

Wang told Jaishankar during the meeting the “imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Wang also told Jaishankar all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved and that frontier troops on both sides “must quickly disengage” in order to de-escalate the situation.

The comments contrast with recent show of force by the Chinese military. China’s Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, reported on Wednesday the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were moving soldiers, bombers and armoured vehicles into the border.



Chinese state media also recently reported armed jump drills by PLA paratroopers in Tibet.

The Global Times said in an editorial published late Thursday that any talks with India should be paired with “war readiness”.

“The Chinese side must be fully prepared to take military action when diplomatic engagement fails, and its frontline troops must be able to respond to emergencies, and be ready to fight at any time,” the newspaper said.

“India has an abnormal confidence in confronting China. It does not have enough strength. If India is kidnapped by extreme nationalist forces and keeps following its radical China policy, it will pay a heavy price.”

www.dawn.com

After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border

Consensus, struck on the sidelines of an SCO meeting, came after a clash in the western Himalayas border area earlier this week.
www.dawn.com

Unpatriotic reporting by dawn

K
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE No Change in China Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources Indian Defence Forum 7
NOWorNEVER Stalled Afghan peace process: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Russia meet in Moscow today World Affairs 11
Harry Potter India, China, Russia trilateral meet in Moscow on Friday. World Affairs 4
ghazi52 Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Moscow visit to attend the meeting Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
agamdilawari Chinese defence minister requests meeting with Rajnath Singh in Moscow amid Ladakh standoff Indian Defence Forum 5
Austin Powers Germany's Merkel to Meet Putin in Moscow on Saturday Europe & Russia 1
xyx007 Pakistan to participate in four-party meeting on Afghan peace process in Moscow Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Yankee-stani Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary speakers meet in Moscow Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
onebyone XiJinping, Putin meet giant pandas at Moscow Zoo SPIEF2019 ChinaRussia70 #XiVisit http://bit.ly/2 China & Far East 1
Yankee-stani Taliban Meet With Afghan Opposition in Moscow Peace Talks Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top