After Makki and Azhar, China blocks proposal at UN to designate Pak-based LeT handler as 'global terrorist'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Pakistan arrested Sajid Mir in 2022 and sentenced him in May 2022 to 15 years on terrorist financing charges related to a charity set up by LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

1663428740709.png

China on Friday once again blocked a proposal at the United Nations to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist as a "global terrorist". Notably, the proposal was moved by India and the United States to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler Sajid Mir.

Mir is India's most wanted terrorist for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The proposal was moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.

It is the third time that China has blocked an India-US proposal in recent months after Abdul Rehman Makki, LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader as well as Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) chief Masood Azhar was protected by Beijing.

According to reports, Sajid Mir is a top LeT commander and is in charge of the 'India Setup' of LeT. He is one of the masterminds of the Mumbai terror attacks (November 26, 2008). He, through satellite phone, instructed the terrorists involved in the attacks for executing hostages during the operation.

During the attacks, 175 people were killed and 291 were injured.

Mir is also actively involved in the launching of LeT operatives into India. He looked after the security of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (LeT Operations Chief), responsible for anti-India terror operations.

He was involved in overseas recruitment/training activities for LeT and travelled to UAE, Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Saudi Arabia in Connection with operational work.

Two Interpol notices RCN A-6269/10-2010 and A-2032/2-2019 are issued against him. India has listed him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], 1967, as amended in 2019 in October 2020.

Pakistan arrested Sajid Mir in 2022 and sentenced him in May 2022 to 15 years on terrorist financing charges related to a charity set up by LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Thank you China once again.


:pakistan::china:
 

