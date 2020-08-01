What's new

After LOC, Now Dubious Accidents on LAC !

Army officer dies in Ladakh during loading of infantry combat vehicle
Sources said while the infantry combat vehicle was being loaded, a civil truck rammed into the trailer due to which it toppled.
1598958686251.png


By PTI
NEW DELHI: An Indian Army officer died in Ladakh on Sunday in an accident that took place during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle, Army sources said.
Capt Dikshant Thapa died on the spot, they said.

The sources said while the infantry combat vehicle was being loaded, a civil truck rammed into the trailer due to which it toppled.
The infantry combat vehicle toppled from the trailer on Thapa and he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, the sources said.
 
Has anyone noticed that LOC been relatively quiet since the clubbing to death of Indian soldiers right across on the LAC side?
Usually, the LOC becomes hot when Delhi wants to divert attention from other issues but the situation on LAC is described as PLA doing 50 Kargils....so i guess India may have lost appetite to play old tricks.
 
Why is India the only nation where these "accidents" happen so regularly?
Incredible supapowa India has more accidents on its soldiers than ive had hot meals - and trust me thats a lot of hot meals boys.

Liars - have the balls to admit the truth
 
I bet you his injuries are more consistently with a spike club to the head than that bs vehicle accident excuse
 
Has anyone noticed that LOC been relatively quiet since the clubbing to death of Indian soldiers right across on the LAC side?
Indians were the aggressors on the LOC. The fact that LoC is calm now because Indians are distracted in the North proves this.

Also, right now, PA is somewhat in this mode - :pop: they can chill and let the Chinese keep India busy for a while
 
it poses another problem. Lack of professionalism, SOPs and health and safety procedures. So ditch on one side and well on the other.
 
