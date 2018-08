Pakistan Bahrain agreed to enhance bilateral ties

Pledging unwavering support to the government of Bahrain in ensuring peace and security of its citizens, he expressed the hope that visa restrictions and strict security measures against Pakistanis living in the Kingdom would be eased, to help them live with dignity and honour.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to interact more closely to reinvigorate economic, commercial, trade and investment relations for boosting the current level of bilateral trade.The understanding reached during a telephonic call, made by Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today.The two foreign ministers also agreed to revive institutional mechanisms of Joint Ministerial Commission and Bilateral Political Consultations between the two countries, to explore fresh avenues of enhancing bilateral cooperation.The Foreign Minister congratulated his Bahraini counterpart on achieving Tier 1 status on Anti Human Trafficking efforts.He expressed gratitude for H.M. King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa's generous gift of King Hamad University in Islamabad, saying it would serve as a strong bridge of friendship between Pakistan and Bahrain The Foreign Minister thanked Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, for hosting more than 100,000 Pakistani workers, who treated Bahrain as their second home.On the occasion, Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa congratulated Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the election victory of his party and assuming the office of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.The Foreign Minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments expressed by Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and underlined the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the Kingdom.My guess is it has something to do with us being chummy with Qatar