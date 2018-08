Japan opened the scoring on Thursday against Pakistan in the semi-final of the Asian Games hockey event in Jakarata.Shota Yamada was the scorer as he converted a penalty corner which a drag towards the bottom left corner of the Pakistan goal.After repeated attempts Pakistan were unable to complete a move to equalise the score.Pakistan ended as the top team in Pool B after bagging five wins from as many matches, courtesy 45 goals scored by the team.In return, they only conceded one goal.Earlier in the other semi-final, Malaysia surprised India to win 7-6 on penalty shootout after the score was tied 2-2 on full-time.