After Israel bombed the AP building in Gaza, AP responds by firing one of it's own reporters for criticizing Israel!

The reporter herself is Jewish, she was fired for her critisizim of Israel, this is one of her more recent tweets in which she critisized how the media reports on Israel (I believe this one was after she was fired but I'm not sure):
Outcry after Associated Press journalist fired amid row over pro-Palestinian views
The Associated Press has fired a news associate, Emily Wilder, for violating the company’s social media policies, a move that drew backlash from journalists after it became clear that Wilder had been targeted by rightwing media outlets for her pro-Palestinian activism in college.
Wilder confirmed to the Guardian that she was “terminated for violating the company’s social media policies in their News Values and Principles sometime between my start date on May 3 and yesterday”. Wilder said the AP did not detail which of her tweets broke its policies.
A spokesperson for the AP said that while the organization “generally refrains from commenting on personnel matters, we can confirm Emily Wilder’s comments on Thursday that she was dismissed for violations of AP’s social media policy during her time at AP”.
The spokesperson added that AP’s policy exists so that “one person cannot create dangerous conditions for our journalists covering the story. Every AP journalist is responsible for safeguarding our ability to report on this conflict, or any other, with fairness and credibility, and cannot take sides in public forums.”
“There’s no question I was just canceled,” Wilder told SFGate on Thursday. She said her editor had previously told her she would not “get in any trouble because everyone had opinions in college”, but “then came the rest of the week”.
Rightwing and conservative media outlets began publishing stories this week about Wilder, who had previously worked with the newspaper Arizona Republic after graduating from Stanford University, when the Stanford College Republicans tweeted a thread highlighting her previous activism.
The tweets included screengrabs of Wilder’s previous Facebook posts, in which she is critical of Zionists, including Sheldon Adelson – the late billionaire Trump supporter.
The thread took off. The rightwing Washington Free Beacon speculated that Wilder’s hire in Phoenix “could fuel concerns about the AP’s objectivity amid revelations that the news outlet shared an office building with Hamas military intelligence in Gaza”. The article was amplified by Tom Cotton, the far-right senator of Arkansas.
Wilder, who is Jewish, had tweeted 18 times since she began working at AP. Most were retweets. Her most subjective post was about objectivity, on 16 May. “‘Objectivity’ feels fickle when the basic terms we use to report news implicitly stake a claim,” she wrote. “Using ‘Israel’ but never ‘Palestine,’ or ‘war’ but not ‘siege and occupation’ are political choices – yet media make those exact choices all the time without being flagged as biased.”
There is no press freedom in the west, the true test to whether there is freedome of the press or not is when there is a significant challenge to the authority, in the west you only have press freedome when you talk about completely unimportant matters such as what gender pronouns you should use or what kind of dress do celebrities wear or what is Joe Biden's favourite icecream flavour (I'm not kidding in one occasion the so called "journalists" main question to him was what's his favourite icecream) or how does Joe Biden feel in his new car but once you even try to ask a real question they will shut you up.
And when you try to challenge the authority they will try to punish you either economically (by firing you) or they will try to torture you and destroy you mentally and physically to make an example out of you such as what they did to Assange, who was treated in such an inhumane way for the crime of being a journalist who challenged the authority instead of asking Biden what is his favourite icecream.
