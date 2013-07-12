After ISI headquarters, Nawaz Sharif visits Interior Ministry building

PM wants anti-terror policy drafted at the earliest

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to finalise an anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policy in consultation with all provinces on a fast-track basis, saying the government had no option of failure to counter the menace of terror. The prime minister gave these directions while attending a briefing by the Ministry of Interior at Pakistan Secretariat on Friday. On the occasion, Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing to the PM on the proposed draft of national security policy. A source told Pakistan Today that the prime minister had been briefed on a 33-page draft compiled by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the same had also been shared with the military leadership, which has also gave its input to the prime minister during his visit to the ISI headquarters the other day. “The prime minister asked interior minister to ensure that workable input from the military and provincial governments should is included in the draft policy that would later be presented in the All-Parties Conference likely to be held after July 20. The prime minister asked for preparation of a well thought-out and workable operational plan to achieve the desired targets,” the source added. He stressed that restoration of peace and elimination of terrorism should be the top most priority. “The security agencies have to come up with hard intelligence to prevent terror attacks,” the prime minister added. “We have to perform and failure is not an option at all,” the prime minister said, adding that all security agencies needed to coordinate for ensuring national interests. “We have to raise specialised anti-terror, anti-crime and watch-and-ward law enforcement forces to come over the challenges faced by the country,” the premier added. Nawaz assured provision of adequate funds for the law enforcement agencies to facilitate them in their professional duties. He, however, demanded that they must deliver according to the expectations of the people and the government. He asked the Ministry of Interior to extend all out support to the provincial governments in their endeavours to fight the anti-state and terrorist elements. Dilating upon the borders situation, the prime minister stressed that efforts should be made to stop the influx of aliens into FATA and other areas of the country. The prime minister expressed the resolve that killers of Chinese and other foreign mountaineers would be traced, as it was his government’s major priority. Nawaz paid rich tribute to fellow countrymen who stood against terrorists despite their brutal acts of terror. He also paid rich tribute to the security forces and civilian law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in the war against terror. “I salute the mothers and daughters of Hazara community who raised their voice to denounce terror killings in Quetta,” Nawaz said. The Ministry of Interior secretary apprised the prime minister about the overall security paradigm and the steps taken by the interior division to strengthen the liaison between the provinces. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Information Pervaiz Rashid, Adviser on National Security Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani and other senior government officials.