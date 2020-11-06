After insulting "Tiranga", Mehbooba Mufti raises doubts over Indian Army's response to China's Galwan instrusion

After insulting 'Tiranga', Mehbooba Mufti raises doubt over Indian Army's response to China's Galwan intrusion Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over Indian Army’s response to China’s aggression along the LAC saying “if you have strength then show it to China”.

Times Now Bureau

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over Indian Army’s response to China’s aggression along the LAC saying “if you have strength then show it to China”.







Key Highlights

Mehbooba raises doubts on Indian Army's response to China's Galwan Valley intrusion.

She claimed that Beijing captured 1000 sq ft area of Indian land and killed 20 jawans but no one has the guts to question Beijing

China is building infrastructure but no minister has the courage to speak against it

'China building infra but no minister has the courage to speak about it'

'If you have strength show it to China'

Updated Nov 06, 2020 | 15:43 ISTAfter insulting the Indian tricolour, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts on Indian Army's response to China’s Galwan Valley intrusion saying “if you have strength show it to China”.Talking to the media Mufti targeted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government saying they don't have the courage to speak in front of China.“Beijing captured 1000 sq ft area of Indian land and killed 20 jawans, but they can't even say a word against China. China is building infrastructure there. Construction of barracks is going on but no minister has the courage to speak against China,” she added.Mufti’s statement comes after she said that J&K should act as a bridge of peace between India, Pakistan and China.Speaking to reporters, the former J&K chief minister said that J&K should act as a ‘bridge of peace’ between India and its neighbouring countries. She further said it was late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s dream of making J&K as a bridge between New Delhi, Islamabad and Beijing which needs to be fulfilled.Mufti sparked a controversy saying she would not take the Tricolour in her hand unless her party is allowed to raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir also. The BJP slammed Mufti for her seditious statement with Union Minister Jitendra Singh saying Kashmir's so-called politicians are more dangerous than separatists.After her statement, three senior leaders from PDP resigned in protest against her controversial remark.Mufti has been appointed as the vice president of the Gupkar Alliance while Farooq Abdullah has been appointed as the president.The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to fight for the restoration of J&K's special status.