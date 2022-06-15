After increase in Petroleum Prices, more to come. We are still not closer to the IMF deal: Senior Journalist Shehbaz Rana

Dalit said: This really gives me the most joy. The Americans are exploiting Pakistan to the fullest after the deal with Bajwa and PDM. Yet, we haven't even seen an IMF deal come to fruition LOL How nasty is that? Click to expand...

Just shows how beneath the Americans see our establishment, but to our countrymen many see these leeches as some sort of untouchable 'saints..' *Just look the this pic, on the left we have a patriot and the most sincere leader since Jinnah, yet the traitor on the right would later sell our sovereignty for self gain, and he probably thought himself to be some sort of great tactician doing it, thinking using their already tried and tested PDM coalition of criminals as a replacement and everything to go smooth and the nation will not bat an eye, later he can retire elsewhere, but his pawns screwed up, and even with having a stronghold on every major institution in the country they failed to convince the public they had nothing to do with the high treason of removing the former government, heck ISPR are running like headless chicken.. their press conferences are disasters.. these Mir Jafar are fooling no one, no matter how much they try to censor us.