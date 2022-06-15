What's new

After increase in Petroleum Prices, more to come. We are still not closer to the IMF deal: Senior Journalist Shehbaz Rana

Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim

SENIOR MEMBER
May 25, 2016
3,467
3
13,358
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screenshot_20220616_005454.jpg
 
crigar

crigar

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2019
225
0
461
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am wondering, what will happen to the middle class? People are in distress these buffoons have no idea how to tackle the situation instead they bent their asses in front of IMF and let the IMF fu*ck this country. The middle class is officially finished if these policies are continued for a few more months. Gas prices, energy prices, and basic commodities prices are skyrocketing and these MF think people will forget and accept this sh!t work of them and inflation will be no problem and everything will get normal, I wonder how. how come a salaried person with limited income can fight such monstrous inflation.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
448
-2
1,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
crigar said:
I am wondering, what will happen to the middle class? People are in distress these buffoons have no idea how to tackle the situation instead they bent their asses in front of IMF and let the IMF fu*ck this country. The middle class is officially finished if these policies are continued for a few more months. Gas prices, energy prices, and basic commodities prices are skyrocketing and these MF think people will forget and accept this sh!t work of them and inflation will be no problem and everything will get normal, I wonder how. how come a salaried person with limited income can fight such monstrous inflation.
Click to expand...
Middle class have to protest outside the homes of MNAs and Army HQs
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,484
-18
31,107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
This really gives me the most joy. The Americans are exploiting Pakistan to the fullest after the deal with Bajwa and PDM. Yet, we haven't even seen an IMF deal come to fruition LOL How nasty is that?
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,236
3
3,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
This really gives me the most joy. The Americans are exploiting Pakistan to the fullest after the deal with Bajwa and PDM. Yet, we haven't even seen an IMF deal come to fruition LOL How nasty is that?
Click to expand...
Just shows how beneath the Americans see our establishment, but to our countrymen many see these leeches as some sort of untouchable 'saints..' *

aoyy8-tuntc.jpg


Just look the this pic, on the left we have a patriot and the most sincere leader since Jinnah, yet the traitor on the right would later sell our sovereignty for self gain, and he probably thought himself to be some sort of great tactician doing it, thinking using their already tried and tested PDM coalition of criminals as a replacement and everything to go smooth and the nation will not bat an eye, later he can retire elsewhere, but his pawns screwed up, and even with having a stronghold on every major institution in the country they failed to convince the public they had nothing to do with the high treason of removing the former government, heck ISPR are running like headless chicken.. their press conferences are disasters.. these Mir Jafar are fooling no one, no matter how much they try to censor us.

314656_8829191_updates.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
PSX sheds over 700 points after painful fuel price hikes
Replies
1
Views
111
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ghazi52
30 DAYS AFTER IMRAN KHAN’S OUSTER
Replies
2
Views
267
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ziaulislam
Autonomous NEPRA, SBP a must to revive IMF deal
Replies
11
Views
511
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Meengla
January 2022: Hamid Mir Predicted Imran Khan's No Confidence Motion Issue
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
5
Views
592
The Terminator
The Terminator

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom