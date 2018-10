which fed further anxiety in the markets about whether or not the government has a clear policy direction at the top.

Then clarity arrived in what appeared to be a hurriedly crafted press release on Monday, which announced unequivocally that “the government has decided to approach the IMF for stabilisation and an economic recovery programme”.

This past week also brought news of a report, for example, drafted by a panel of senators, many from the PTI, which concluded that the government had no choice but to enact a circular debt settlement of up to Rs400bn in order to keep the power sector running.

The question is, how will the IMF see such an operation?