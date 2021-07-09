After Hasina sends mangoes, Tripura CM to send queen pineapple to Bangladesh PM

A senior official in the Chief Minister's Office said 100 packets of queen pineapples would be sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Written By Debraj Deb | Agartala |

July 9, 2021 11:03:32 am

After Hasina sends mangoes, Tripura CM to send queen pineapple to Bangladesh PM A senior official in the Chief Minister's Office said 100 packets of queen pineapples would be sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.