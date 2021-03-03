What's new

After Getting Busted on F-16 Indians Now Think It Could be a JF-17

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,558
169
37,853
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1367099773447118851
Click to expand...
An electronic signature of so-called Professional Force which is still not able to distinguish any difference between both Air Crafts, has now the very much reason to spin the story and keep misleading everyone. I see that since JF-17 has proven the mettle & capability as acknowledged by most of Defence Article/Journalism, they would have decided to target the air craft to create more confusion and a possible attempt to sabotage international market which have been laughing on them like any other day. On 27th Feb, India fired only one missile which resulted in a fratricide shooting down their own Heli in Budgam.

I am surprised that they are just making a joke out of their own Air Force that couldn't recognize the signature on Radar. On other hand, PAF gave the SQN & call sign everything that which MKI went down on that day and nothing came out of IAF to prove it otherwise.

We all need to bear them as their stories are keep changing in attempt to be relevant in scenario which is proven a total defeat of IAF on that day.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,818
2
75,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clowns in IAF can't distinguish between enemy drone and own MI17 in own territory but are super sure about fate of enemy aircraft in enemy territory and their fanboy who themselves are clowns like Sameer Joshi not only take them seriously but also try to force this bullsh!t on others by writing long articles and tweets like the one in OP
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,058
4
5,498
Country
United States
Location
United States
The “electronic signature” that couldn’t tell the Indians not to shoot down their own helicopter, is credible enough to prove an F-16 was shot down. Lol

The “mountain of evidence” is basically a Microsoft paint drawing. Nothing more.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
1,634
1
2,452
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sameer is finally losing it, this is his way of slowly backing off the F-16 claim. After global media pissed themselves laughing over Indian claims it has probably been harder for him and the likes of Vishnu Som to get taken seriously when people read their tweets and articles. Expect more of this backtracking slowly.

Now if there is another Indian encounter and if they have a genuine claim no one will believe them. They initially thought they were taking part in a PR war against Pakistan, but it has backfired on them massively as credibility now destroyed.

Just sit back and enjoy....
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,949
356
69,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Indian modus operandi is simple - use lots of euphemism and loghorrea to push false narratives. They spread it by simply using noise and repetition to get drown out any other alternative narratives.
 
