After Getting Busted on F-16 Indians Now Think It Could be a JF-17

An electronic signature of so-called Professional Force which is still not able to distinguish any difference between both Air Crafts, has now the very much reason to spin the story and keep misleading everyone. I see that since JF-17 has proven the mettle & capability as acknowledged by most of Defence Article/Journalism, they would have decided to target the air craft to create more confusion and a possible attempt to sabotage international market which have been laughing on them like any other day. On 27th Feb, India fired only one missile which resulted in a fratricide shooting down their own Heli in Budgam.I am surprised that they are just making a joke out of their own Air Force that couldn't recognize the signature on Radar. On other hand, PAF gave the SQN & call sign everything that which MKI went down on that day and nothing came out of IAF to prove it otherwise.We all need to bear them as their stories are keep changing in attempt to be relevant in scenario which is proven a total defeat of IAF on that day.