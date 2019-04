Imagine Pakistani Fawad Khan campaigns for Congress party during election of India. This is totally illegal. Same with Bangladeshis campaigning for Mamata Banerjee's party TMC in India's on going election. They have put Bangladeshis in shame.













The controversy regarding the involvement of two Bangladeshi actors in the Indian political campaigns have stirred quite unease since the allegations were brought forward by the Indian authorities.

Even though Ferdous has returned to Bangladesh, Noor is yet to depart India. The Bangladesh Embassy in Kolkata has instructed Gazi Abdun Noor to return to Bangladesh in an urgent notice. During a conversation over the phone with The Daily Star yesterday, Deputy High Commissioner, Toufique Hasan stated, “This is an embarrassing situation. Those who have caused it should have been aware about the consequences. We are rather upset about their actions.”

Meanwhile, a media source in Kolkata reported that Noor has also been directed to return home from the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to a source, Noor was already facing problems regarding his visa, as it has already expired. He will now have to pay a hefty fine before his departure from India. When the actor was contacted over the phone for confirmation, he was unreachable.

On April 15, Noor was seen partaking in a campaign for Professor Saugata Roy, Trinamool candidate of Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, near Kolkata. According to the BJP Election Commission, the picture of Noor's publicity spread through social media rapidly. BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar told The Daily Star, "We have no issues about any Bangladeshi actor. However, we have submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission against those who used the foreigners for their political campaigns.”

Earlier, actor Ferdous was asked to leave India within 24 hours due to his participation in a campaign. Sources also confirmed that he has been "blacklisted" from entry into India.



