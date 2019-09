The Indian ACM B S Dhanoa in a recent interview is heard claiming that no proof of shooting down of the Pakistani F-16 is available in the form of HUD Video or Gun Camera footage or other Data since the shooter aircraft aka W/C Abhinandan's MiG-21 ended up getting shot down over Pakistan thus all the main evidence ended going up in flames.However one wonders that while every one from Indian PM Modi to IAF ACM and to Arnab Goswami are in pain to save face and are prone to making a claim a day on the F-16 kill but and it's a big but, if the Indians are so convinced or rather desperate for their claim then why haven't they brought the alleged shooter W/C Abhinandan to the forefront to tell his side of the story. Why doesn't the frivolous Indian media interview the Indian pilot and ask him to give the details of his experience. It is also very ironic that within 24 hours of the events of 26th February, the Indians were quick to claim a round figure of 350 Militants killed in Balakot strike and F-16 kill. While both these claims took place on Pakistani territory yet it took same Indians six months to conclude that their own helicopter was shot down by friendly fire, even though it crashed on their head and they had the wreckage sitting in the living room. The Tea was fantastic and the kettle is boiling.