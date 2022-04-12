After Erdogan, Putin congratulates Shehbaz on his election as PM

Putin congratulates Shehbaz on his election as PMRussian president hopes the new premier will contribute to further cementing ties between the two countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election on the coveted post and expressed optimism that the appointment will strengthen ties between the two countries.
"President Putin expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif's activities will contribute to further development of Russia-Pakistan cooperation and partner interaction on Afghan settlement, countering international terrorism," the Russian embassy in Islamabad quoted him as saying said in a tweet.
A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the first leaders to congratulate the newly-elected premier.
President Erdogan had telephoned Shehbaz while Modi tweeted, congratulating the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president for becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
According to the PML-N’s media wing, the Turkish President told Shehbaz that he was “delighted” over his election as the prime minister. The Sharifs have a personal relationship with Erdogan, who was also the first foreign leader to call Imran Khan, when he was elected as the prime minister in August 2018.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Modi had wasted no time and facilitated the prime minister on Twitter. “Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”
On Monday, Shehbaz was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, marking his return to power as premier as a pinnacle of his relentless efforts against the former government.
The PML-N clinched the coveted post after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs boycotted the election.
