What's new

After Erdoğan, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns French President Macron over Islamophobia

ASKardar

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
525
1
1,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed French President Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Muslim attitude on Sunday, criticising him for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

The French president is being criticised with protests breaking out in several cities across the world after Macron accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the prime minister, while presenting examples of the iconic leader Nelson Mandela, said that this is a time when President Macron could have put the healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than "creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320286663143280640

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Prophet (PBUH), the premier wrote on Twitter.

Condemning that by attacking Islam, Macron has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, PM Imran said that the last thing the world wants or needs is further "polarisation".

"Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320286668340035584

www.geo.tv

PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron, says he 'deliberately provoked' Muslims

Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia, and space for extremists, the premier warned
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
848
0
1,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It looks like it deliberate attempt by Macron to be more right winger then right wingers are to gain political mileage. Stuck in the hatred and stuck in their little brains towards Islam, that they can run all over Muslims. That's what happens when one talks to too many paid timed Arab leaders who won't give a toss about their religion. Islam have travelled far flung places and new refranchised Muslims kids will not follow their elders before them to keep their head downs and sadly they will take law of others will take in their own hands.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,092
4
16,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Great response by IK.

Where the so called combined opposition in Pakistan, the so called champions of Islam the ones who call themselves "khadamyn harmayn shareefian" and Persian Mullahs?? What about Mullah diesel?
 
Last edited:
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,151
-37
2,144
Country
India
Location
India
Islamic republics are teaching secularism to France. I mean is there no sense of irony in the world anymore?

Imran better look at his own country than worry about Islam at the world stage. His country is failing economically and politically. By playing the messiah of Islam, he is boxing himself as Muslim leader rather than a world leader. It'll be detrimental to Kashmir issue too.

And each country has its own way of handling social tensions according to their requirements. By meddling in their affairs, Imran once again shown the shallowness of his diplomacy. His attack on Macron is as diabolical as his attack on Modi as Nazi. Imran should be smart and practical with diplomacy. Instead of launching his verbal tirade against France on Twitter, he should have registered his disappointment with the French embassy in Pakistan.

Atleast Erdogan is playing to his constituency as France is seen as a rival in Turkey. How will this help Imran and Pakistan? Don't tell me that Islamic countries would see him as their leader because of this. They are more practical than him. West would see him as loose cannon.

Oh well, what is done is done, good luck to Pakistan with this leader.
 
Alternatiiv

Alternatiiv

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 2, 2018
5,462
19
7,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
Protest_again said:
Islamic republics are teaching secularism to France. I mean is there no sense of irony in the world anymore?

Imran better look at his own country than worry about Islam at the world stage. His country is failing economically and politically. By playing the messiah of Islam, he is boxing himself as Muslim leader rather than a world leader. It'll be detrimental to Kashmir issue too.

And each country has its own way of handling social tensions according to their requirements. By meddling in their affairs, Imran once again shown the shallowness of his diplomacy. His attack on Macron is as diabolical as his attack on Modi as Nazi. Imran should be smart and practical with diplomacy. Instead of launching his verbal tirade against France on Twitter, he should have registered his disappointment with the French embassy in Pakistan.

Atleast Erdogan is playing to his constituency as France is seen as a rival in Turkey. How will this help Imran and Pakistan? Don't tell me that Islamic countries would see him as their leader because of this. They are more practical than him. West would see him as loose cannon.

Oh well, what is done is done, good luck to Pakistan with this leader.
Click to expand...
Even Islamic Republics are not so shameful to insult or provoke holy deities or figures.
Westerners and their dogs may like to play politics over everything, we don't. This is not a matter of politics.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
587
1
1,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JackFell said:
This is the comedy show he is talking about

en.m.wikipedia.org

Monty Python's Life of Brian - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
When ever we say say Hazrat Aisa Alaihissalam (Jesus Christ) name we say Most respected (Hazrat) in the begining and Alaihissalam (peace and welfare to him) at the last, to show respect. We consider him a Prophet and show respect.
All we Muslims ask is to show the same respect to Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

That comedy show hurt our feelings as well. No one is allowed to do that in Muslim world.
 
J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
196
-5
236
Country
India
Location
India
Their country their rules.
France is a secular country with extreme freedom of expression.
And that's part of French culture which they cherish.

Does France insist why a Christian can't become PM of Pakistan?
Or why a 'blasphemer' faces death sentence in Pakistan?

Imran khan cribs about Islamophobic but will not condemn publicly when Pakistani man stabbed two persons in Paris.
 
JackFell

JackFell

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 22, 2020
78
0
43
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
JNUite said:
Their country their rules.
France is a secular country with extreme freedom of expression.
And that's part of French culture which they cherish.

Does France insist why a Christian can't become PM of Pakistan?
Or why a 'blasphemer' faces death sentence in Pakistan?

Imran khan cribs about Islamophobic but will not condemn publicly when Pakistani man stabbed two persons in Paris.
Click to expand...
To be fair, France does not have total free speech like America does, they have laws prohibiting Holocaust denial.

That being said, if Muslims in France were really smart, they would have done what Iran did in 2006 and hold a Holocaust cartoon conference, instead they start attacking and killing people which is a disproportionate response to a cartoon publication.
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 4, 2008
5,667
9
3,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JNUite said:
Their country their rules.
France is a secular country with extreme freedom of expression.
And that's part of French culture which they cherish.

Does France insist why a Christian can't become PM of Pakistan?
Or why a 'blasphemer' faces death sentence in Pakistan?

Imran khan cribs about Islamophobic but will not condemn publicly when Pakistani man stabbed two persons in Paris.
Click to expand...
Stabbing of 2 men by a random Joe is an act of violence and extremism; on the other hand, speeches against Islam and Muslims by a Head of State are clear indications of Islamophobia and radicalism against 1 religion.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,215
-19
20,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Protest_again said:
Islamic republics are teaching secularism to France. I mean is there no sense of irony in the world anymore?

Imran better look at his own country than worry about Islam at the world stage. His country is failing economically and politically. By playing the messiah of Islam, he is boxing himself as Muslim leader rather than a world leader. It'll be detrimental to Kashmir issue too.

And each country has its own way of handling social tensions according to their requirements. By meddling in their affairs, Imran once again shown the shallowness of his diplomacy. His attack on Macron is as diabolical as his attack on Modi as Nazi. Imran should be smart and practical with diplomacy. Instead of launching his verbal tirade against France on Twitter, he should have registered his disappointment with the French embassy in Pakistan.

Atleast Erdogan is playing to his constituency as France is seen as a rival in Turkey. How will this help Imran and Pakistan? Don't tell me that Islamic countries would see him as their leader because of this. They are more practical than him. West would see him as loose cannon.

Oh well, what is done is done, good luck to Pakistan with this leader.
Click to expand...
😂😂😂

He stood up, defend our values, principles, faith and our prophet


He did good, he did right


Everything else is not a excuse for inaction
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 3, Guests: 9)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top