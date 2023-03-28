After Doling Out Huge Loans, China Is Now Bailing Out Countries

More on China​

Loosening Ties: Western countries helped China develop into a superpower. Now, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, Beijing is turning its back to them and edging ever closer to Russia.

Western countries helped China develop into a superpower. Now, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, Beijing is turning its back to them and edging ever closer to Russia. A Disappointing Debut: The search giant Baidu unveiled China’s first major rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But the debut of the bot, called Ernie, was a flop.

The search giant Baidu unveiled China’s first major rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But the debut of the bot, called Ernie, was a flop. A Surge in Activity: After being battered by the pandemic in 2022, Chinese factories bounced back with vigor in February: Manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in more than a decade.

After being battered by the pandemic in 2022, Chinese factories bounced back with vigor in February: Manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in more than a decade. Erasing Vestiges of ‘Zero Covid’: The ruling Communist Party is waging a propaganda campaign to rewrite the public’s memory of its handling of the pandemic, which included some of the harshest restrictions in the world.