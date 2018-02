Chabahar port is a commercial port, why is it a counter? I don't want to go into its importance here, since we would have differing opinions, but Chabahar port is a commercial port is fact.



Djibouti hosts a naval base for China, with 300 personnel there. You can compare Chabahar port to Gwadar port, as both are commercial ports.



Who writes this stuff, does anyone ever fact checks?

Click to expand...