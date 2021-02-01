What's new

After Covishield Serum Institute of India will launch Indian version of Novavax by June 2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355421280539791360


Another Vaccine in India? Poonawalla Says Covovax Shown ‘Excellent Results’, Hopes to Launch it by June
Poonawalla said that SII's partnership with Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has published 'excellent efficacy results'.
Aday after Serum Institute of India (SII) sought the Drugs Controller General of India’s approval to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Saturday the company is hopeful of launching the vaccine by June this year.
The vaccine will be launched under the local brand Covovax.


"Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!" he said in a tweet.
“Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!” he said in a tweet.

Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, and the Indian Council of Medical Research have a tie-up with the company and bridging studies will be done once the regulators give the approval.
SII's application with the DCGI is being examined. A bridging trial is a supplementary trial performed in a new region or country to get more clinical data on efficacy, safety and dose regimen.

Earlier, Dr Umesh Shaligram, executive director of SII, told News18 that the company is keen on starting the bridging trials in the country and that SII would be in a position to start the trials by February once the approvals come through. “Data of protection against the new variants is promising. The good thing is that the new strain in South Africa emerged as the trials of the vaccine were going on in the country,” he said.

In September 2020, Novavax had announced its deal with Serum Institute to produce 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. In India, the vaccine will be called Covovax, developed by Novavax and upscaled by the SII.


They are going to export too. So Pakistan can avail them too. Anyway Novavax has shown impressive result.

@Vapnope you see whether Covishiel/AstraZeneca or Covovax/Novavax, these are commercial deals signed by Sirum Institute for the manufacture of the same even before their trial began. And it is solely Sirum Institute which decides the who it is going to sell and at what price and not original developers as long as it doses manufactured remain within the number the contract signed for.
 
