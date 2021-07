After Covid-19, 'black fungus' robs many in India of their eyesight

jus_chillin said: Why is this phenomenon only spotted in India? What is the cause? Is Black Fungus spotted in other places as well? Click to expand...

Why Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ Is Ravaging COVID Patients in India Standard treatments such as steroids, as well as illnesses such as diabetes, make the fungal infection worse

What is mucormycosis?

India has the highest cases of black fungus for various reasons...These fungal infections arise after a COVID diagnosis, which seems to be a clue. A standard component of treatment for severe cases of COVID is high doses of corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory drugs that damp down the immune system’s overreaction to infection. Steroids save lives, but they simultaneously make a patient more vulnerable to attack by whatever bacteria or fungi are already in their body or hanging around their environment.“Fungal spores are everywhere, but we are pretty efficient at clearing them from our lungs,” says Arturo Casadevall , a physician and molecular microbiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “But COVID damages the lung. So then you have a double whammy: reduced capacity to naturally clear the spores and reduced immune response as a result of steroids.”Mucormycosis is a very rare infection. It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. "It is ubiquitous and found in soil and air and even in the nose and mucus of healthy people," says Dr Nair.It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.