What's new

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,580
17
19,487
Country
India
Location
India
After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

By Alex Horton and Ezzatullah Mehrdad
July 28, 2021 at 2:47 p.m. EDT

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life.

Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.

He was slapped twice in the face for the insult, sending him into a brief daze before a grinning fighter hands an AK-47 to another man through the window. “Don’t let him go,” a man said out of the frame.

Khasha was killed last week, but the newly released videos of him being struck have ignited wide condemnation across Afghanistan, drawing outrage at the brazen attack on this Kandahar police officer — often described as a comedian whose goofball charm was popular on social media.

It also struck artists and activists as a grim portent of a future Afghanistan at least partly controlled by a Taliban intolerant of art and humor.

It was “a slap on the face of all Afghan people and an insult to humanity and human dignity,” Afghan Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, in a violation of “justice, knowledge and art.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for Khasha’s death, said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group. He said his death is under investigation because the group would typically try a prisoner in an Islamic court, rather than kill outright. The Taliban accused Khasha of committing violence against civilians.

Another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, earlier denied the group was responsible for Khasha’s death.
Ross Wilson, head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, condemned the killing on Twitter.

The circumstances of Khasha’s death remain murky, as do the grievances that may have sparked the abduction and killing.

Khasha was an obscure figure inside Kandahar before his death, and his relationship with the community as a policeman is unclear.
A former soldier of the Afghan army who served in Kandahar said Khasha was a commander of a local police unit. Police in Kandahar have been accused in the past of their own abuses and atrocities against civilians in their fight against Taliban militants, including retribution driven by tribal affiliation, extortion and other crimes.

Illustrations of Khasha have flooded Facebook and Twitter, galvanizing prominent writers and diplomats as the Taliban absorbs more territory across the country. In Kandahar, Khasha’s hometown, militants have besieged and now control some parts of the provincial capital, along with about half of the country’s district centers, U.S. defense officials have said.
سیلی بر صورت نظر محمد خاشه کمیدین مشهور قندهاری، سیلی بر صورت تمام مردم افغانستان و توهین به انسانیت و کرامت انسانی است....
Posted by Sarwar Danesh on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Click to expand...
Kaweh Kerami, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, said the video has ignited discussion about the Taliban’s role in civil society if it topples the Afghan government. Khasha’s killing, he said, is a grim prospect for artists and those voicing dissent.

“When people see such a video and killing, bad memories of Taliban revive in minds of people,” Kerami said.

Artists condemned Khasha’s killing, calling it a deliberate assault on free expression. Kawa Jobran, a poet, said on Facebook that laughter and jokes do not have a place under Taliban rule.

Homeira Qaderi, an author and activist, also posted about Khasha on social media as the videos circulated.

“We will not forget your oppressed look,” she said on Twitter.

Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

---

Jamahir's comment : I read in another article that the Taliban killed him because they think that making people laugh is against Islam. Really ? So making people and society miserable is in accordance with Islam, like the Taliban do ?

@Areesh @Bilal., your opinion ?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2021
65
0
53
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Look at the comments, even not all Pakistanis are pro Taliban, it's just that current Afghan governments hostilities means even the liberals can't exactly say a lot as it's considered an enemy state/regime


Ignore the moronic, mandatory indian comments
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,580
17
19,487
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
Let India stop supporting TTP and BLA terrorists. That is our problem.
Click to expand...
1. The TTP is the same as Afghan Taliban.

2. Even if India logistically supports TTP it is the Pakistanis who should defeat the thought process of the TTP. Start by again raiding co-thinkers like Lal Masjid just like Musharraf had done. This way the ideology will be removed.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,771
3
3,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Utter criminality anywhere should be condemned, given also that those criminals speak in the name of Islam.
Click to expand...
He was not a comedian, he was famous for insulting and degratory commentary on AT leadership, thats how he got a bit of recognition in certain circles in Afghanistan.

He was a serving ALP officer and a militia/arbaki commander. He was a sneaky fellow and ran away from his post a few days earlier when Taliban over ran it. Later he was abducted and assassinated.

He was also known for drug peddling and pedophilia.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2021
65
0
53
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Patriot forever said:
He was not a comedian, he was famous for insulting and degratory commentary on AT leadership, thats how he got a bit of recognition in certain circles in Afghanistan.

He was a serving ALP commander and a militia leader. He was a sneaky fellow and ran away from his post a few days earlier when Taliban over ran it. Later he was abducted and assassinated.

He was also known for drug peddling and pedophilia.
Click to expand...
I mean he was part of the Afghan security forces...,

you don't have to explicitly say that, we know :cheesy:
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,781
2
118,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Utter criminality anywhere should be condemned, given also that those criminals speak in the name of Islam.
Click to expand...
islamists looking of rpower on the name of religion since ages now . those whom oppose creation of pakistan start islamaisation of pakistan as soon as pakistan were freed . in afghan they have guns in pakistan they have gangs and masses no diffrence . these monsters last time killed even poor zoo animals
Sainthood 101 said:
I mean he was part of the Afghan security forces...,

you don't have to explicitly say that, we know :cheesy:
Click to expand...
so its jehad to kill other muslims ? being in forces means they are kaffir ? wow what a logic . a man whom was captured already and then killed with cold blood this is teaching of islam ? i must say even those whom were first muslims will see it barbaric . he was useless comedian only nothing more .
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,580
17
19,487
Country
India
Location
India
Patriot forever said:
He was not a comedian, he was famous for insulting and degratory commentary on AT leadership, thats how he got a bit of recognition in certain circles in Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
1. So making fun of the Taliban means he has to be killed ? And "derogatory" ? The Taliban has no legitimacy.

2. Like I said in the OP the Taliban has also said that doing comedy is against Islam.

Patriot forever said:
He was also known for drug peddling and pedophilia.
Click to expand...
Source please. And would he have become famous if he indulged in those ?

Imran Khan said:
islamists looking of rpower on the name of religion since ages now . those whom oppose creation of pakistan start islamaisation of pakistan as soon as pakistan were freed . in afghan they have guns in pakistan they have gangs and masses no diffrence . these monsters last time killed even poor zoo animals
Click to expand...
These so-called Islamists don't understand the philosophy of real Islam.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,905
-3
24,406
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Utter criminality anywhere should be condemned, given also that those criminals speak in the name of Islam.
Click to expand...





So when are indian so called "Muslims" going to fight against the criminality and oppression that has made them a slave race of indian hindus?........... :azn:
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,771
3
3,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
1. So making fun of the Taliban means he has to be killed ? And "derogatory" ? The Taliban has no legitimacy.

2. Like I said in the OP the Taliban has also said that doing comedy is against Islam.



Source please. And would he have become famous if he indulged in those ?
Click to expand...
Sadly you missed the actual reason why he was killed in your reply. :D
He was an arbaki and served in ALP long before he bacame a part time so so comedian.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,580
17
19,487
Country
India
Location
India
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So when are indian so called "Muslims" going to fight against the criminality and oppression that has made them a slave race of indian hindus?........... :azn:
Click to expand...
The plight of the Indian Muslims and other oppressed groups like Dalits has to be resolved politically. This may take protest marches and so on but it has to be done politically. Else what do you want, a Rwanda-style genocide of Indian Muslims ?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2021
65
0
53
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
islamists looking of rpower on the name of religion since ages now . those whom oppose creation of pakistan start islamaisation of pakistan as soon as pakistan were freed . in afghan they have guns in pakistan they have gangs and masses no diffrence . these monsters last time killed even poor zoo animals

so its jehad to kill other muslims ? being in forces means they are kaffir ? wow what a logic . a man whom was captured already and then killed with cold blood this is teaching of islam ? i must say even those whom were first muslims will see it barbaric . he was useless comedian only nothing more .
Click to expand...
Dude all of us know thier reputation

Outside of special forces and maybe some professional ANA, Afghan bases especially police are heavily involved with pedophalia

Almost 95% of every documentary, reports point to this problem
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,781
2
118,359
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Dude all of us know thier reputation

Outside of special forces and maybe some professional ANA, Afghan bases especially police are heavily involved with pedophalia

Almost 95% of every documentary, reports point to this problem
Click to expand...
this is not the answer of my questions sir .
is this jehad ????????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 5, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom