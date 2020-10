After clouds helping evade radar theory, modi comes up with another gem.

Wind turbine creates water from thin air

Eoghan Macguire, for CNNUpdated 6:09 AM EDT April 30, 2012French company, Eole Water, has invented a wind turbine that can simultaneously generate electricty and safe drinking water.PHOTO: Courtesy EoleWind turbines have long produced renewable energy but a French engineering firm has discovered another eco-purpose for the towering structures. Eole Water claims to have successfully modified the traditional wind turbine design to create the WMS1000 , an appliance that can manufacture drinking water from humid air.The company aims to start rolling out the giant products for sale later in 2012, initially focusing on remote communities in arid countries where water resources are scarce.“This technology could enable rural areas to become self-sufficient in terms of water supply,” says Thibault Janin, director of marketing at Eole Water.“As the design and capabilities develop, the next step will be to create turbines that can provide water for small cities or areas with denser populations,” he adds.Eole Water is currently displaying a working prototype of the 24 meter tall WMS1000 in the desert near Abu Dhabi that has been able to produce 62 liters of water an hour, says Janin.Janin highlights isolated communities in Africa and South America as well as remote islands in Asia that have little or no access to safe drinking water as potential beneficiaries of the technology.“If you think of Indonesia, it has (thousands of) islands and they cannot centralize their water supply … the geographic makeup of the country makes it impossible,” says Janin.“This technique could enable them to overcome these problems and make the islands self-sufficient in a way that doesn’t harm the environment.”But while enthusiastic about the potential of his company’s technology, Janin admits that the initial costs of the turbines could be prohibitive, especially for poorer towns or regions.Just now it costs between €500,000 ($660,000) and €600,000 ($790,000) depending on the location and surrounding conditions to install just one Eole Water turbine.As time progresses and as an industrial process is developed that enables the company to take advantage of economies of scale, this outlay is likely to fall, says Janin.“We have just started the commercial aspect of this product but the price is not that expensive when you compare it with the long term solution that it gives,” he adds.