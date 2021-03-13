After CDA, Pakistan to establish Disruptive Technologies Authority “Establishment of Drone Authority is another milestone achieved, we are focusing on Agriculture Drones and Police Drones,” said Chaudhry in a tweet post.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hailed the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority (CDA) on Saturday.

“Establishment of Drone Authority is another milestone achieved, we are focusing on Agriculture Drones and Police Drones,” said Chaudhry in a tweet post.The federal minister added that another initiative to establish Disruptive Technologies Authority is underway that will pave the way for 3D Printers and robotics industry in Pakistan.He informed that Drone Authority will regulate all non-military drones including hobby/leisure drones CAA division will initiate a summary but the authority will include all stakeholders.As per details, CDA is formed for the purpose of putting in place an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate the development and regulation of the sector. It would be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft systems in the country.Moreover, it would also decide on matters related to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination, and issuance of drone permits.The authority would be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, besides initiation of legal proceedings under the prevailing civil and criminal laws.