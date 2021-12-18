What's new

After bumper crop Pakistan ready to export $4.85B worth of rice this year.

There is a huge market all over the world for Pakistani Basmati rice. I know here in Canada Pakistani rice are exported in bulk and then packaged in different brand varieties and sold for premium. Same goes for practically every other commodity which is brought here in bulk and packaged in fency brand packages and sold in the market. We need better packaging and marketing to compete with Indian products here.


Bumper rice crop fuels hopes for record-breaking export

Pakistan is currently exporting rice to five countries including China, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.
