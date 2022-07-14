After ‘Boycott Muslims’ Call Comes VHP Threat of Killings, ‘Will Repeat Gujarat if Situation Demands’

ulin elup said: Dharmender claims to be a social worker committed to the building of a Hindu rashtra Click to expand...

ulin elup said: We constantly get such complaints from our (Hindu) tenants – 'My daughter has been abducted.' 'My wife has gone (run away).'

ulin elup said: Who knows what they (Muslims) put in their food?

ulin elup said: And if you go to some Hindu's house, you won't even find a proper vegetable knife.

ulin elup said: Read Bhagwat Gita, it also calls for keeping weapons. If we won't protect our religion, who will?

ulin elup said: Like Muslims have jihad in their blood

ulin elup said: Our mandirs are being built. PM Modi is getting them built. So, this is raising confidence in us.

ulin elup said: Aachary Swami Ishodass Om Ram: Nobody can stop us.

Faxapis said: An entire article on what he SAID.



Wake me up when he actually DOES something.

Well, India even has college degrees for social work and given the mostly irrational Indian education system ( which I rejected long ago ) it will be no surprise if our Hindutvadi here, Dharmender, has a PhD in "social work".Classic Hindutvadi sentiment : Deny the Hindu female of her human right to choice.Cyanide ? Contraceptives ?So they cut their vegetables with their teeth ?So "we" don't want to protect humanitarianism ?What is the color of jihad in the blood ? And I have donated blood twice in life, once to a Hindu and the other time was in a small donation camp which may have gone to Hindus so my "jihadi blood" will be circulating around.Sure, that's what Modi does : build and repair temples, build religious statues, build a new PM palace, buy with people's money a 10 lakh rupee with his full name forming the stripes in the suit, etc etc.Since 2014 that is true enough.So you want to wait till he does something ? What about the 700 farmers who died during the Delhi farmers protests of 2021 ? What about the farmers and a journalist crushed to death and injured by the convoy of a BJP thug in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021 ? What about the elderly Hindu man lynched in MP a few months ago by Hindutavdis of the BJP and other crooks because they thought he was a Muslim ? So being a Muslim in India should lead to their lynching ? Is that the legal law now ? Afterall that understanding is what these crooks in the OP here carry and give calls for not only social boycott of Muslims but also their genocide.