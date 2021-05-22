After Babus Now Basantis Getting 'Honey-Trapped By ISI

Two Sisters 'Honey-trapped' by ISI Arrested for Espionage in Mhow Military Cantt

Anti-Terrorism Squad and Military Intelligence are questioning sisters for establishing a suspected ISI link

CNN-NEWS18INDORE

LAST UPDATED:MAY 22, 2021, 20:48 IST

Image for representationCyber experts are scanning data from the phones of two sisters who were detained by the police in Mhow due to a suspected Pakistan link with a male relative late evening on Friday. Sources claimed that one of the sisters has told investigators that she wanted to marry the Pakistani man whom she contacted through social media.These women are suspected to have been honey-trapped by ISI agents and were in constant touch with several contacts across the border. The women were detained by the crime branch from their residence in Gawli Palasia, at the outskirt of Mhow cantonment region, around 25km from Indore.One of their relatives was released by the police after questioning. The man said to have been working as a daily wage worker inside the cantonment town occasionally. On Saturday, the officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Military Intelligence (MI) kept questioning the women who were kept on house arrest.Sources claimed that the elder sister had come in touch with a Pakistani national in the past through Facebook and later they chatted on WhatsApp after exchanging contact numbers. The father of these women was a low-rung staffer who retired from service and has died.The elder sister reportedly worked as a computer operator with a power company while the younger one worked as a school teacher. The women were reportedly in touch with some Army officers locally. The investigators are also scanning their bank accounts.The women told the investigators that they used to talk to the man in Pakistan who has promised to marry the elder sister. The younger sister was reportedly spotted roaming around on a bike close to the Army establishments in the past.Indore Inspector General Hari Narayanchari Mishra told reporters on Saturday that Military Intelligence was shared the incident after these women were detained. The details offered by the women and their statements are being verified by the investigators, he added.The women reportedly deleted data from their phones and cyber experts are retrieving the same. The women were on intelligence radar for some time, said sources.