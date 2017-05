Aamir Khan starer Dangal, which was released in China 18 days ago has earned over 2.54 million or about Rs 726.32 crore from Chinese theaters alone. (Source: Indian Express)Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan starer Dangal, which was released in China 18 days ago has earned over $112.54 million or about Rs 726.32 crore from Chinese theaters alone. Combined with other earnings Aamir’s film has now earned Rs 1,500 crore globally according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And the massive collections run is still going strong – on Sunday, Dangal reportedly sold 2 million tickets in China, India Today reported.Aamir Khan’s Dangal has become the highest grossing non- Hollywood film in China. The previous title was held by a Japanese film – Your Name. Dangal had also trumped Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 to emerge as the top grossing film at China’s box office, as per an Indian Express report.Taran Adarsh a trade analyst tweeted, ”Dangal is expected to do very well in China over the weekend, will close in with Baahubali 2’s gross earnings after this weekend.”On the back of its success in China, the Aamir Khan starrer has become the second Indian film and the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1,500 box office collection mark, according to the Ramesh Bala. The film has also collected over Rs 20 crore from Taiwan.After the release of Dangal Aamir Khan’s popularity has grown in China. Aamir has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most popualar Indian on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, with 5.86 lakh followers, according to The Indian Express.Dangal has struck an emotional chord with people in China as the film deals with patriarchy and parochial views of society. Both India and China share some cultural similarities in this area.