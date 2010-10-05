What's new

After Ayodhya verdict, civil suit filed in Mathura court over Krishna Janmabhoomi

After Ayodhya verdict, civil suit filed in Mathura court over Krishna Janmabhoomi; seeks removal of Idgah
India

Times Now Digital
Updated Sep 26, 2020 | 13:56 IST



The suit seeks removal of 'encroachment' and illegal 'superstructure' raised by mosque Committee with the consent of Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Breaking News

Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura | Photo Credit: ANI
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • A civil suit filed in Mathura court over Krishna Janmabhoomi, seeks removal of Idgah Masjid adjacent to temple
  • The suit, filed by two advocates, seeks to "reclaim" the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
  • If required a movement will be started to remove Eidgah encroachment and reclaim the Krishna Janmabhoomi, says BJP leader
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Barely a year after the historic verdict for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir was delivered by the Supreme Court of India, a fresh suit has now been filed in a Mathura civil court to “reclaim” the entire Krishna Janmabhoomi in the temple town claiming that “every inch of the land... is sacred for the devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and the Hindu community”.
Advocates Hari Shankar and Vishnu Jain have filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiff 'Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman' in a local Mathura court staking claim on the 13.37 acre 'Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi' land and demanding the removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque that stands adjacent to the temple.
The suit seeks removal of 'encroachment' and illegal 'superstructure' raised by mosque Committee with the consent of Sunni Central Waqf Board. However, there is no mention of Places of Religious Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 which has barred courts from entertaining litigation over changing status quo of a place of religious worship post-1947.
Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad
Akhara Parishad to launch campaign to 'liberate' Kashi, Mathura
'Like Ayodhya, temples have to be built at Kashi and Mathura, too'
After Ram Mandir, mobilisation for temple-building at Kashi and Mathura to gain momentum: BJP's Vinay Katiyar
The temple trust with the approved map.
Ram Mandir Trust gets temple map approved, deposits over Rs 2 crore with Ayodhya Development Authority

"It is a matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb ruled over the country from 1658-1707 AD and he being a staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of a large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura in the year 1669-70 AD," the suit said.
"The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish the Keshav Dev Temple and the construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque," it added.
Reactions to the development

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar has said that Mathura and Kashi need to be freed too after Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya. "If required a movement will be started to remove Eidgah encroachment and reclaim the Krishna Janmabhoomi," he added.
Meanwhile, Haji Mehboob called the civil suit absurd and cited that the Supreme Cout has categorically said except the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, no plea will be filed and it will not be heard.

"It’s absurd as the Supreme Court has already said it in clear words that apart from the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, no one will be allowed to file any suit regarding any such matter be it Kashi, Mathura or in any part of the country. The government has itself said that they won't interfere," he said.
These issues are raised wherever there's an election in the country, he added.


After Ayodhya verdict, civil suit filed in Mathura court over Krishna Janmabhoomi; seeks removal of Idgah

The suit seeks removal of 'encroachment' and illegal 'superstructure' raised by mosque Committee with the consent of Sunni Central Waqf Board.
