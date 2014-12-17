What's new

After Amazon, Facebook launches ‘marketplace’ for Pakistan entrepreneurs

It will encourage women to engage in market activity
1628159050975.png


Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Facebook has recently launched a marketplace for Pakistan just like Amazon.

“I am happy to see that after Amazon, Facebook has recently launched the marketplace for Pakistan,” he tweeted. “It will encourage small entrepreneurs to sell online. Such opportunities during COVID-19 could be a lifeline for micro-enterprises.”

“It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in the market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family, and networks – the first step towards eCommerce,” he added.

Earlier, in the month of May, Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, had also officially added Pakistan to the list of its approved sellers.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan is also looking to facilitate Pakistani exporters in selling their products through international digital marketplaces.

It has proposed changes, including the implementation of the Pakistan Single Window Project and delegating regulatory approvals to banks, to facilitate export-based businesses.

