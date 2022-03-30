After Aleem Khan, Tareen Group refuses to support govt

What's new

1648658330450.png

After the refusal of Aleem Khan, Tareen Group on Wednesday has refused to support the government..

According to details, majority of Tareen Group members have suggested to support the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N). In a non-primitive consultation, Tareen Group has suggested to support the PML-N.

Pertaining to the matter, the member of the group mentioned that we want to have inclinations towards the opposition. The Tareen Group sent all the suggestions to Jahangir Tareen, while PML-N has signaled to adjust Tareen Group in governance.

PML-N has conveyed to take Tareen Group alongside. On the other hand, the contacts of federal and provincial governors with Tareen Group have been failed.

Aleem Khan group refuses to support Pervaiz Elahi for CM slot

Group of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has refused to support candidature of Pervaiz Elahi for Chief Minister of Punjab

Spokesperson of the group, said that for the first four years incompetent Usman Buzdar was imposed on the province and now Pervaiz Elahi has been named for the position.

He said that the he cannot even repeat words PM Imran Khan have used against PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi in the past and every sincere member of the PTI has reservations on the announcement.

Aleem group they will not engage in any horse trading and will unconditionally support opposition parties.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi as the next chief minister of Punjab and Usman Buzdar has handed over his resignation to the premier.

The development came after successful negotiations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi were held at Bani Gala.

dunyanews.tv

