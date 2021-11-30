After Abhinandan's Vir Chakra, Indians Create Galwan Victory Wall

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
If after losing his aircraft, Uniform, equipment and getting slapped by locals and not even managing to fire a single missile, giving Indian pilot Abhinandan the award of Vir Chakra medal wasn't enough, the Indians have gone further, having lost 20 soldiers with dozens captured and then getting a face and body make over and losing over 100 Km of territory, they have built the Galwan victory wall.
@SQ8 @The Eagle @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @siegecrossbow @beijingwalker
