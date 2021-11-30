What's new

After Abhinandan's Vir Chakra, Indians Create Galwan Victory Wall

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,658
170
134,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If after losing his aircraft, Uniform, equipment and getting slapped by locals and not even managing to fire a single missile, giving Indian pilot Abhinandan the award of Vir Chakra medal wasn't enough, the Indians have gone further, having lost 20 soldiers with dozens captured and then getting a face and body make over and losing over 100 Km of territory, they have built the Galwan victory wall.

1638296389694.png


@SQ8 @The Eagle @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @siegecrossbow @beijingwalker
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,993
428
76,945
Country
United States
Location
United States
You can see the sheepish look on the fellow giving that “victory” speech. Ruining the values and traditions of the Indian military by going down this path of dishonesty
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,658
170
134,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
You can see the sheepish look on the fellow giving that “victory” speech. Ruining the values and traditions of the Indian military by going down this path of dishonesty
Click to expand...
Shouldn't they have erected some Bust with swollen faces and black eyes to portray how bravely the Indian soldiers fought.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,993
428
76,945
Country
United States
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Shouldn't they have erected some Bust with swollen faces and black eyes to portray how bravely the Indian soldiers fought.
Click to expand...
They need to boost morale and gain political points. Modi ji is after the next election and we may see another farcical strike a few months before it.
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,971
-1
8,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
If after losing his aircraft, Uniform, equipment and getting slapped by locals and not even managing to fire a single missile, giving Indian pilot Abhinandan the award of Vir Chakra medal wasn't enough, the Indians have gone further, having lost 20 soldiers with dozens captured and then getting a face and body make over and losing over 100 Km of territory, they have built the Galwan victory wall.

View attachment 797821

@SQ8 @The Eagle @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @siegecrossbow @beijingwalker
Click to expand...
Why do all indian victory speech look sad and depressing.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,235
2
122,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
indian forces left with no shame as their government . now we say indian forces are B team or RSS/BJP .
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,658
170
134,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
They need to boost morale and gain political points. Modi ji is after the next election and we may see another farcical strike a few months before it.
Click to expand...
Knowing Indians, they might even put up a wreckage of own aircraft again claiming it to be the F-16 and that India's Bandar commando company found it in a tree.
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,575
1
8,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The wall of shame in reality all on abi to blame what a shameful and pathetic nation lolz.
 
