After a decade construction and USD $25 billion investment, the world biggest flower shaped man made tourist island completed in South China Sea
Ocean Flower Island (Chinese: 中国海花岛), or Sea Flower Island, is an artificial archipelago located off the north coast of Danzhou, Hainan, China, west of the Yangpu Peninsula. The project, was built by the Evergrande Group, will consist of three independent islets with a total area of 381 hectares (940 acres).
The project has received an investment of 160 billion RMB (US$25 billion) and was completed in 2020. They create:
- 127,000-square-metre (1,370,000 sq ft) marine world with a water park
- 23 recreation projects
- 28 characteristic museums
- 40 kilometres (25 mi) of coastline
- 58 modern hotels
- 6 stylish commercial streets
- 7 folklore performance squares
- 8 themed food streets
- Amphitheater
- Arboretum
- Central glass atrium
- Commercial and retail zones
- Convention facilities
- European-style castle hotel
- European-style wedding manor
- Film art center
- Gardens
- Hua Xia extra-large film & TV base
- Ice skating rink
- KTV world
- Landmark hotels
- Large shopping mall
- Luxury residential housing
- Massive central park
- Music hall
- One 7-star-level Peninsula Hotel
- Opera house
- Parks
- Plazas
- Shops
- Sports fields
- Sprig cities in the style of five countries
- Tea and bar street
- The world's largest conference centre
- Tourist tower
- World fairy land
