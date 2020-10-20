What's new

After 6 years Pakistani Paper finally shows advertisement calling Nawaz Sharif a Criminal

After 6 years Pakistani Paper finally shows advertisement calling Nawaz Sharif a Criminal
Only took 6 years!!! and Millions of Dollars in government finances lost for this to finally happen

Had this happened immediately within 24 hours Pakistan would have saved millions







If anyone , loves this Nawaz Guy or his evil daughter from hell , I sincerely pray for that person




Still there is time

> Military / Federal Government should file treason charges against Nawaz Sharif Family and shut down PML-N before they spread more fitna in Pakistan
 
