After 6 years Pakistani Paper finally shows advertisement calling Nawaz Sharif a Criminal
Only took 6 years!!! and Millions of Dollars in government finances lost for this to finally happen
Had this happened immediately within 24 hours Pakistan would have saved millions
If anyone , loves this Nawaz Guy or his evil daughter from hell , I sincerely pray for that person
Still there is time
> Military / Federal Government should file treason charges against Nawaz Sharif Family and shut down PML-N before they spread more fitna in Pakistan
