The BJP had made a number of promises in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. While recounting his government's achievements, PM Modi will mention his government's achievements.

HIGHLIGHTS

Amit Shah has maintained all 125 crore Indians cannot get jobs

Country is reeling under highest ever petrol, diesel prices

Farmers are distressed in most parts of the country

After 4 years, here are the promises Modi govt could not keep The Narendra Modi government will enter the election year today. The prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah have said on several occasions that they will present the report card of their government during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and leave it to the people to judge its performance.