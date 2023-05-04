What's new

After 4 years construction and $560 Million USD, Xinjiang Urumqi Cultural Center Opens

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,669
-53
99,006
Country
China
Location
China
After 4 years construction and $560 Million USD, Xinjiang Urumqi Cultural Center Opens
2023-05-04 16:46 HKT

This landmark building was finally completed. It consists of the Grand Theater, Concert Hall, Book City, Art Gallery, Museum, and Urban Planning Museum. It is composed of the cultural tower as the central stamen, also known as Liuguanxin, with a total construction area of about 248,000 square meters.

At present, the cultural center has been completed and will be fully opened. However, before it opened, it resembled a snow lotus and became a place where citizens rushed to take pictures. It became popular. The report of the CCTV light show is even more impressive. Boost the popularity of the cultural center.

W020220711335732840712.jpg
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's Xinjiang receives over 4.7m visits during the Chinese New Year, up 23.1 % year on year, generates $523 million revenue in 7 days
Replies
4
Views
778
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Xinjiang Urumqi subway free rides for one month to help Urumqiers to beat the freezing winter and encourage people to use public transport
Replies
9
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China unveils ambitious plan to construct 245 new museums in Beijing by 2035, Beijing could soon overtake Paris as the world’s most frequented touris
Replies
3
Views
366
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
131
Views
5K
applesauce
applesauce
beijingwalker
China Will Open Its Westernmost Airport, Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport At the Pamir Plateau On Friday
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom