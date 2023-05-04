After 4 years construction and $560 Million USD, Xinjiang Urumqi Cultural Center Opens

2023-05-04 16:46 HKTThis landmark building was finally completed. It consists of the Grand Theater, Concert Hall, Book City, Art Gallery, Museum, and Urban Planning Museum. It is composed of the cultural tower as the central stamen, also known as Liuguanxin, with a total construction area of about 248,000 square meters.At present, the cultural center has been completed and will be fully opened. However, before it opened, it resembled a snow lotus and became a place where citizens rushed to take pictures. It became popular. The report of the CCTV light show is even more impressive. Boost the popularity of the cultural center.