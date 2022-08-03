What's new

After 22 months, exports tumble 24pc in July

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
19,001
11
31,058
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports of merchandise entered a negative growth in July after 22 months when the economy recovered from the impact of Covid-19.

The export proceeds fell 5.17 per cent to $2.21 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year from $2.34bn in the corresponding month last year, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the export proceeds tumbled by 23.95pc indicating a downward trend in the export sector. Last time, the exports posted a negative growth of 14.75pc in August 2020.

In FY22, for the first time, not only the export target was achieved but it exceeded the psychological barrier of $30bn. Pakistan’s exports remained below this level for the last decade.
Pakistan’s exports increased 26.6pc to $31.845bn in the just-ended fiscal year, up from $25.160bn a year ago. Exports grew 6.48pc to $2.89bn in June, up from $2.72bn in the previous year.

The textile sector has already complained about the rising cost of energy and raw materials mainly due to massive rupee depreciation. Moreover, exporters have also complained about refunds that stuck with the Federal Board of Revenue
www.dawn.com

After 22 months, exports tumble 24pc in July

Import bill dips 38pc month-on-month; Miftah says "our efforts to reduce imports have finally borne fruit".
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan destroyed economy: neutrals / PDM / media 😎

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @Edevelop @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Signalian @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @farok84 @El Sidd @Jango @waz @koolio @AZ1 @Dual Wielder @Zibago @RescueRanger @blain2 @SQ8 @Hyde @Wood @maithil @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,940
11
19,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports of merchandise entered a negative growth in July after 22 months when the economy recovered from the impact of Covid-19.

The export proceeds fell 5.17 per cent to $2.21 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year from $2.34bn in the corresponding month last year, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the export proceeds tumbled by 23.95pc indicating a downward trend in the export sector. Last time, the exports posted a negative growth of 14.75pc in August 2020.

In FY22, for the first time, not only the export target was achieved but it exceeded the psychological barrier of $30bn. Pakistan’s exports remained below this level for the last decade.
Pakistan’s exports increased 26.6pc to $31.845bn in the just-ended fiscal year, up from $25.160bn a year ago. Exports grew 6.48pc to $2.89bn in June, up from $2.72bn in the previous year.

The textile sector has already complained about the rising cost of energy and raw materials mainly due to massive rupee depreciation. Moreover, exporters have also complained about refunds that stuck with the Federal Board of Revenue
www.dawn.com

After 22 months, exports tumble 24pc in July

Import bill dips 38pc month-on-month; Miftah says "our efforts to reduce imports have finally borne fruit".
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan destroyed economy: neutrals / PDM / media 😎

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Tameem @Edevelop @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Signalian @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @farok84 @El Sidd @Jango @waz @koolio @AZ1 @Dual Wielder @Zibago @RescueRanger @blain2 @SQ8 @Hyde @Wood @maithil @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind
Click to expand...
Right on target
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,008
-19
32,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Let PDM and Bajwa wreck Pakistan. We have seen how Bajwa begged papa America for a few billion dollars recently. This is the fate of Pakistan. A beggar nation that will constantly beg for peanuts.

The expats shouldn't send a penny to Bajwa's Pakistan.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

M
Country's exports plummet by $718m in July
Replies
4
Views
124
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Maula Jatt
Non-textile exports soar to $11.2bn
Replies
4
Views
308
RealNapster
RealNapster
ghazi52
Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA
Replies
3
Views
125
ghazi52
ghazi52
Maula Jatt
  • Article
Non-textile exports jump 26pc to almost $8bn
Replies
8
Views
502
GOAT
GOAT
M
Trade gap widens 70pc to $35.4bn in nine months
Replies
2
Views
353
PakistaniFirst
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom