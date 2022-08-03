After 22 months, exports tumble 24pc in July Import bill dips 38pc month-on-month; Miftah says "our efforts to reduce imports have finally borne fruit".

The export proceeds fell 5.17 per cent to $2.21 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year from $2.34bn in the corresponding month last year, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.In FY22, for the first time, not only the export target was achieved but it exceeded the psychological barrier of $30bn. Pakistan’s exports remained below this level for the last decade.Pakistan’s exports increased 26.6pc to $31.845bn in the just-ended fiscal year, up from $25.160bn a year ago. Exports grew 6.48pc to $2.89bn in June, up from $2.72bn in the previous year.The textile sector has already complained about the rising cost of energy and raw materials mainly due to massive rupee depreciation. Moreover, exporters have also complained about refunds that stuck with the Federal Board of Revenue