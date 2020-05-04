aftaq iqbal hunting poor birds in mass numbers

DESERT FIGHTER said: Can you logically compare human life v birds?

Also dont think you get some rare meat in your local market.

That said, even back in the 11th century ppl could buy food from the local markets too.

The rush is also not just about killing somw birds but the overall experience of driving, hiking and exploring remote places and not knowing if you will get your next meat. Click to expand...

There was no food in 11th century like today, like the restaurants and variety of food we have today. There is absolutely no need for hunting. You can farm any kind of meat u want, killing the wild ones is not right. And yes go on adventure, hike and all but why kill a living being just for ur fun or rush or even change of taste? Do u realize how extraordinary and rare life is? If u did, u wont take it away for fun.