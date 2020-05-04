What's new

aftaq iqbal hunting poor birds in mass numbers

Dont mean to offend anyone but usually these hunters are weak impotent men who hunt these poor birds and animals to prove their masculinity.
 
Dont mean to offend anyone but usually these hunters are weak impotent men who hunt these poor birds and animals to prove their masculinity.
Have you ever tried it?

I go hunting from time to time and do it as a hobby.
Its a rush.
That said there should be a limit to conserve wildlife.

The above pic is not clear but looks like sand grouse. Which isnt really an endangered species and the pic has to be from 2019. Season starts in winters.. nov/december.
 
Have you ever tried it?

I go hunting from time to time and do it as a hobby.
Its a rush.
That said there should be a limit to conserve wildlife.

The above pic is not clear but looks like sand grouse. Which isnt really an endangered species and the pic has to be from 2019. Season starts in winters.. nov/december.
No i never kill a living thing unless its for self defense, that too i avoid. I know hunters and what u call "rush", but getting a rush for killing poor weak animals?
I also dont understand the logic behind the term "its not endangered", if its not endangered, does it mean u can kill them? By that logic humans should be hunted the most as its most abundant specie. In today's world where there is no shortage of food, i think hunting is immoral and a sin.
 
No i never kill a living thing unless its for self defense, that too i avoid. I know hunters and what u call "rush", but getting a rush for killing poor weak animals?
I also dont understand the logic behind the term "its not endangered", if its not endangered, does it mean u can kill them? By that logic humans should be hunted the most as its most abundant specie. In today's world where there is no shortage of food, i think hunting is immoral and a sin.
Can you logically compare human life v birds?
Also dont think you get some rare meat in your local market.
That said, even back in the 11th century ppl could buy food from the local markets too.
The rush is also not just about killing somw birds but the overall experience of driving, hiking and exploring remote places and not knowing if you will get your next meat.
 
Can you logically compare human life v birds?
Also dont think you get some rare meat in your local market.
That said, even back in the 11th century ppl could buy food from the local markets too.
The rush is also not just about killing somw birds but the overall experience of driving, hiking and exploring remote places and not knowing if you will get your next meat.
There was no food in 11th century like today, like the restaurants and variety of food we have today. There is absolutely no need for hunting. You can farm any kind of meat u want, killing the wild ones is not right. And yes go on adventure, hike and all but why kill a living being just for ur fun or rush or even change of taste? Do u realize how extraordinary and rare life is? If u did, u wont take it away for fun.
 
There was no food in 11th century like today, like the restaurants and variety of food we have today. There is absolutely no need for hunting. You can farm any kind of meat u want, killing the wild ones is not right. And yes go on adventure, hike and all but why kill a living being just for ur fun or rush or even change of taste? Do u realize how extraordinary and rare life is? If u did, u wont take it away for fun.
it's status symbol in almost all cultures from Bantu people to Incas
 
I go hunting from time to time and do it as a hobby.
Its a rush.
That said there should be a limit to conserve wildlife.
T|/|T said:
In today's world where there is no shortage of food, i think hunting is immoral and a sin.
Hunting for pleasure or if food could have been carried for trips, is an ancient barbaric activity just like boxing, the Roman gladiatorial sports, commercial martial arts or fishing for leisure.
 
