AU chief condemns 'murder' of George Floyd



African Union rejects 'continuing discriminatory practices' against black citizens of US

The African Union on Friday said the recent death of an unarmed black man in the US amounted to murder.



Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the murder of George Floyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers, and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," according to an online statement by the African Union.