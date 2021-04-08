What's new

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

As I had been saying before; African Union is revising its stand; it will be sourced directly from within our continent and not rely on any politics related vaccine. Port Elizabeth factory of Aspen is already prepping up to supply over 300m doses for AU this year and double it up as required. We cannot depend on any outside parties - chinese/indian.

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
Imran Khan said:
its seems vaccine became another political tool in hands of modern monkeys AKA humans
Click to expand...
Correct. That is why there was no choice but to have internal policy for the continent. The blackmailing has started and use it as a proxy to curry favour is not platable anymore. We are not their testing grounds.

We are grateful we have a massive Pharma group Aspen/Lennon since 1890's. They are the ones who took head on these giants on HIV/AIDS before. They took up the challenge for end to end work.
 
denel said:
Correct. That is why there was no choice but to have internal policy for the continent. The blackmailing has started and use it as a proxy to curry favour is not platable anymore. We are not their testing grounds.

We are grateful we have a massive Pharma group Aspen/Lennon since 1890's. They are the ones who took head on these giants on HIV/AIDS before. They took up the challenge for end to end work.
Click to expand...
Actually it was Indian company Cipla that took the American Pharmas on AIDS and gave retrovirals at USD 1/ per day to Africa.
 
denel said:
As I had been saying before; African Union is revising its stand; it will be sourced directly from within our continent and not rely on any politics related vaccine. Port Elizabeth factory of Aspen is already prepping up to supply over 300m doses for AU this year and double it up as required. We cannot depend on any outside parties - chinese/indian.

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
Click to expand...
its not about the Product being 'Made in India' it's more about the side effects of the Vaccine itself ....

Countries are banning use of Astra Zeneca citing reasons, Brits themselves have halted the use of AZ so can't blame others
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
if it works for you, good. Though I hear J&J is opening discussions to manufacture in India too.
Click to expand...
Yes, AstraZeneca failed miserable against the SA variant; that took down 8 of my family members; one nephew is in critical care right now in Jburg. J&J is able to stand up to it.

The next stage is the continued work on the vaccine post multi-variant emergence.
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
its not about the Product being 'Made in India' it's more about the side effects of the Vaccine itself ....

Countries are banning use of Astra Zeneca citing reasons, Brits themselves have halted the use of AZ so can't blame others
Click to expand...
Yes, the clotting issue
denel said:
Yes, AstraZeneca failed miserable against the SA variant; that took down 8 of my family members; one nephew is in critical care right now in Jburg. J&J is able to stand up to it.

The next stage is the continued work on the vaccine post multi-variant emergence.
Click to expand...
My condolences bro. Hope he recovers.
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
its not about the Product being 'Made in India' it's more about the side effects of the Vaccine itself ....

Countries are banning use of Astra Zeneca citing reasons, Brits themselves have halted the use of AZ so can't blame others
Click to expand...
Correct... It is not about India.
The issue is here. it was totally ineffective against SA variant which spread right up to Tanzania; it took down Magufuli as well. That was the reason it was stopped. That is also the reason why AU is listening to actual scientific facts that relate to the issues that face us domestically.
 
