As I had been saying before; African Union is revising its stand; it will be sourced directly from within our continent and not rely on any politics related vaccine. Port Elizabeth factory of Aspen is already prepping up to supply over 300m doses for AU this year and double it up as required. We cannot depend on any outside parties - chinese/indian.
African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J
The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
