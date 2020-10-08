African and Indian continent are so similar

Just an interesting observation I made recently. Look how similar they are:
Africa, total population: 1.3 billion
India, total population: 1.4 billion
Africa, GDP nominal: $2.7 T
India, GDP nominal: $2.8 T
Both have some of the darkest people in the world (no racism, just an observation).
Both have very hot and humid climate.
Both have been colonized by European powers for the longest time (compared to other colonized nations).
In both the colonialists laid the foundations of state institutions, made railways and made the colonial language the language of the local educated elite.
It's sad the Indians choose to be racist against Africans (to feel white about themselves) while they share so much similarity.
Africa, total population: 1.3 billion
India, total population: 1.4 billion
Africa, GDP nominal: $2.7 T
India, GDP nominal: $2.8 T
Both have some of the darkest people in the world (no racism, just an observation).
Both have very hot and humid climate.
Both have been colonized by European powers for the longest time (compared to other colonized nations).
In both the colonialists laid the foundations of state institutions, made railways and made the colonial language the language of the local educated elite.
It's sad the Indians choose to be racist against Africans (to feel white about themselves) while they share so much similarity.