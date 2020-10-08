What's new

African and Indian continent are so similar

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,558
3
4,907
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Just an interesting observation I made recently. Look how similar they are:

Africa, total population: 1.3 billion
India, total population: 1.4 billion

Africa, GDP nominal: $2.7 T
India, GDP nominal: $2.8 T

Both have some of the darkest people in the world (no racism, just an observation).

Both have very hot and humid climate.

Both have been colonized by European powers for the longest time (compared to other colonized nations).

In both the colonialists laid the foundations of state institutions, made railways and made the colonial language the language of the local educated elite.

It's sad the Indians choose to be racist against Africans (to feel white about themselves) while they share so much similarity.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,527
-29
1,434
Country
India
Location
India
Maira La said:
Just an interesting observation I made recently. Look how similar they are:

Africa, total population: 1.3 billion
India, total population: 1.4 billion

Africa, GDP nominal: $2.7 T
India, GDP nominal: $2.8 T

Both have some of the darkest people in the world (no racism, just an observation).

Both have very hot and humid climate.

Both have been colonized by European powers for the longest time (compared to other colonized nations).

In both the colonialists laid the foundations of state institutions, made railways and made the colonial language the language of the local educated elite.

It's sad the Indians choose to be racist against Africans (to feel white about themselves) while they share so much similarity.
Click to expand...
Did you got the Idea after seeing the comments on Bangladesh and a pic?
1627979167413.png
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,558
3
4,907
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Sudarshan said:
What kind of stuff did you smoke before making this thread?
Please share some here : )
Click to expand...
What makes you unhappy? You like to be associated with whites only? With America and Scandinavia?
Raj-Hindustani said:
Did you got the Idea after seeing the comments on Bangladesh and a pic?
View attachment 766999
Click to expand...
There is nothing wrong with being black you racist, casteist Hindu.

1627979550160.png

 
Last edited:
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
146
0
76
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Maira La said:
What makes you unhappy? You like to be associated with whites only? With America and Scandinavia?
Click to expand...
The thing is India is a singe country, Africa is a continent. A very very big one. I don’t care about someone’s skin colour, facial feautures, banda achha hona chahiye bas.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,558
3
4,907
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Sudarshan said:
The thing is India is a singe country, Africa is a continent. A very very big one. I don’t care about someone’s skin colour, facial feautures, banda achha hona chahiye bas.
Click to expand...
You are bigger than Africa. Read the OP again. Population size matters. Russia is not a continent despite large area because it has so few people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

G
Definitive END of Aryan Invasion Theory - Founders and Genetic origins of Indians.
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Gadkari
G
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
That Guy
That Guy
Jyotish
Zambia, Ghana and Rwanda offer India barter deal: copper, gold for infrastructure projects
Replies
3
Views
578
El Sidd
El Sidd
A
Limpieza de Sangre and the origins of the Caste system
Replies
6
Views
632
Gadkari
G
A
Limpieza de Sangre and the origins of the Caste system
Replies
2
Views
272
Andhadhun
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom