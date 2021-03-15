African Americans are facing genocide

I can across this definitive of genocide based on international law:
The international legal definition of the crime of genocide is found in Articles II and III of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
Article II describes two elements of the crime of genocide:
1) the mental element, meaning the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such", and
2) the physical element which includes five acts described in sections a, b, c, d and e. A crime must include both elements to be called "genocide."[/QUOTE]
Article III described five punishable forms of the crime of genocide: genocide; conspiracy, incitement, attempt and complicity.
Excerpt from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (For full text click here)
"Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Article III: The following acts shall be punishable:
(a) Genocide;
(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;
(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;
(d) Attempt to commit genocide;
(e) Complicity in genocide.
(a) and (b) stood out like a sore thumb when I was reading this since ever since my teenage years, there is one very specific ethnic group here in the u.s. that, in my observation, has always bared the brunt on of a and b. the official statistics support my observations. that ethnic group is african americans. vast majority of the people killed by police gun fire are blacks. in spite of being less than 20% of the i.s. population, more than 80% of the inmates in federal & state prisons are blacks.
this quite literally spells out an act of genocide that has been consistently taking place and increasing against the african american population. and mind you, these are people whose ancestors were first, forcefully brought here against their will, were enslaved for 300 years & were then discriminated against & segregated against for another 100 years...
the police violence seems to be increasing against them. it is high time this issue be raised on international forums & those guilty in the american federal & state government machineries be brought to justice. it is high time that america apologizes to the african americans and pays them damages. these genocidal crimes need to raised by China & Russia on global forums as no one else will speak up for the oppressed african americans.
The legal definition of genocide (Including Discussion and Key terms)
