What's new

African Americans are facing genocide

GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,481
-13
17,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I can across this definitive of genocide based on international law:

The legal definition of genocide (Including Discussion and Key terms)​

The international legal definition of the crime of genocide is found in Articles II and III of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
Article II describes two elements of the crime of genocide:
1) the mental element, meaning the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such", and
2) the physical element which includes five acts described in sections a, b, c, d and e. A crime must include both elements to be called "genocide."[/QUOTE]
Article III described five punishable forms of the crime of genocide: genocide; conspiracy, incitement, attempt and complicity.

Excerpt from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (For full text click here)
"Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Article III: The following acts shall be punishable:
(a) Genocide;
(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;
(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;
(d) Attempt to commit genocide;
(e) Complicity in genocide.

The legal definition of genocide (Including Discussion and Key terms)​

The international legal definition of the crime of genocide is found in Articles II and III of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
Article II describes two elements of the crime of genocide:
1) the mental element, meaning the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such", and
2) the physical element which includes five acts described in sections a, b, c, d and e. A crime must include both elements to be called "genocide."
Article III described five punishable forms of the crime of genocide: genocide; conspiracy, incitement, attempt and complicity.

Excerpt from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (For full text click here)
"Article II: In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Article III: The following acts shall be punishable:
(a) Genocide;
(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;
(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;
(d) Attempt to commit genocide;
(e) Complicity in genocide.

(a) and (b) stood out like a sore thumb when I was reading this since ever since my teenage years, there is one very specific ethnic group here in the u.s. that, in my observation, has always bared the brunt on of a and b. the official statistics support my observations. that ethnic group is african americans. vast majority of the people killed by police gun fire are blacks. in spite of being less than 20% of the i.s. population, more than 80% of the inmates in federal & state prisons are blacks.

this quite literally spells out an act of genocide that has been consistently taking place and increasing against the african american population. and mind you, these are people whose ancestors were first, forcefully brought here against their will, were enslaved for 300 years & were then discriminated against & segregated against for another 100 years...

the police violence seems to be increasing against them. it is high time this issue be raised on international forums & those guilty in the american federal & state government machineries be brought to justice. it is high time that america apologizes to the african americans and pays them damages. these genocidal crimes need to raised by China & Russia on global forums as no one else will speak up for the oppressed african americans.

@beijingwalker @Tai Hai Chen @Feng Leng @Han-Tang @rambro @ChinaToday @ChineseTiger1986
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,802
-40
4,959
Country
India
Location
India
ThunderCat said:
More like a leftist conspiracy theory.
Click to expand...
you just revived mum-ra

wait hi kar leta next pow-lece brutality ki ?

I've heard though, from reliable sources.. ki kallon ka hai scene, they prone/given to violence and crime. We see it in India with these Nigerian/Kenyan types all the time, drug ruining mostly, but also prostitution.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Signalian
Marching towards Genocide: An Indian Kristallnacht in the Making
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Signalian
Signalian
B
Bangladesh accuses Pakistan of falsification about exhibition at UN on genocide
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
beijingwalker
Ryukyu (Okinawa) Genocide by Japan
Replies
1
Views
193
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Pakistan Army Committed Genocide: US Resolution On 1971 Bangladesh Atrocities
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
4K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
B
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha demands removal of DU professor Imtiaz
Replies
2
Views
306
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom