What's new

Africa Matters: African Migration Myths

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
2,064
-2
2,410
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

We begin in Brussels where African and European leaders have met for a two-day summit to talk trade, COVID-19 vaccines, security, the climate crisis and migration. But can they get on the same page? We debunk some of the myths about African migration to Europe with Loren Landau, a professor of migration and development at Oxford University.

We also visit South Africa, where people are getting back to their roots by planting vegetables in their backyard.

And then we head to Africa's top oil producer Nigeria, where motorists are facing long queues at petrol stations as the government tries to remove millions of litres of adulterated fuel from the market.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China will donate 1 billion covid-19 vaccines to Africa
Replies
2
Views
265
Titanium100
Titanium100
beijingwalker
As EU seeks to rival China’s infrastructure offer, Africans are sceptical, Beijing has a better reputation on the continent for listening and delivery
Replies
11
Views
778
925boy
925boy
beijingwalker
China accounts for 20% of Africa’s foreign trade
Replies
2
Views
239
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US and Africa: mending fences and building bridges in the face of growing China presence
Replies
1
Views
224
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
In Africa, Blinken learns there's no appetite for China bashing, U.S. Secretary of State saw firsthand the limits of America’s influence abroad
Replies
7
Views
670
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom