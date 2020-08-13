AFNS Admission 2020 Online Registration| Armed Forces Nursing Services AFNS Joining

Today i'm happy to share this information with you about AFNS Joining entry 2020/2021. As I was waiting for a long time for this course starting date. Finally Pakistan Army Announced confirmed date for AFNS Registration 2020. Female candidates can Join Pakistan Army through AFNS course and serve the nation. Candidates can register for AFNS Entry 2020/2021. Join Pakistan Army to live with Dignity and Honor. Dreams only come true if someone struggle for success. AFNS admission 2020 is going to start in August 2020. Here is the complete guide about AFNS joining and selection procedure. Follow step by step for registration and joining procedure for AFNS Entry 2020/2021. AFNS Online Registration 2020 AFNS online registration start now and be careful during form filling. before start registration read this article. Complete guide about AFNS admission 2020 and joining procedure is given below. AFNS Registration Start Date: 27 August 2020 AFNS Registration End Date: 16 September 2020 Online Registration: Click Here To Register Joining Procedure: AFNS Registration 2020 JOIN PAKISTAN ARMY IN ARMED FORCES NURSING SERVICE AFNS ENTRY 2020 / 2021 AFNS Admission 2020 registration final date has been announced and before apply online take a look at eligibility conditions and joining procedure as given below. Eligibility Conditions eligibility conditions for AFNS Admission 2020 is as given below. ►Qualification And Age of Candidate should be as given below. AFNS - BSc Nursing (Female): Matric with Science - 60% Marks Minimum F.Sc (Pre-medical) - 50% Marks Minimum 17-25 years as on 31 December 2020 Trained Nurse as Lieutenant (Female): Nursing Diploma and Midwifery. B.Sc Generic Nursing. Post (RN) BSc Nursing 18-28 years as on 30 November 2020 Spoiler: Note for BSc Nursing: Appearing candidates in FSc Part-II examination (having 50% marks in 1st year) may apply with HOPE certificate duly signed by the Principal of concerned college/ institution for attaining 50% marks. On declaration of Part-II result, candidates should submit F.Sc marks sheet immediately. Spoiler: Note for Trained Nurse: A candidate should be registered with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC). Preference will be given to qualified post basic specialized courses i.e ICU, OT, CCU etc from a hospital/ institute recognized by Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) ►Marital Status: BSs Nursing: Female unmarried/ widow/ separated/ divorcee without encumbrances Trained Nurses: Married/ Unmarried ►Nationality: Citizens of Pakistan Domicile holders of Azad Kashmir/ Gilgit Baltistan. Spoiler: NOTE: Upon final selection candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender nationality other than Pakistan ►Physical Standards: Minimum Height:5’ Feet (152.4 cm) Weight: As per the Body Mass Index (MBI) AFNS Ineligibility Conditions Twice rejected by the General Headquarter Selection Board. Declared Medically Unfit by Appeal Medical Board. Individual withdrawn/ resigned/ discharged from Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) training academies/ institution on the ground of discipline, characters, medical inefficiency, weak profile or declared unsuitable. Individual dismissed/ removed from any other government service. For B.Sc Nursing only - candidates already registered with Pakistan Nursing Council. Preliminary Tests: including Written / Intelligence / Personality Test will be held at AS&RC Initial Medical Exam:Successfull candidates will undergo initial medical test at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres. Further Selection: Interviews of successful candidates by the General Headquarter Selection Board will be held at Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Quetta for which separate call up letters will be issued. Successful candidates will receive call up notices for interview. The final selection will be made at General Headquarter on the basis of candidate's overall performance A best selling AFNS Test Preparation Book for 100% preparation and joining guideline AFNS Test Preparation Book VIEW BOOK AFNS Entry 2020/2021 Training Period ►B.Sc Nursing - 4 x Years Training at AFPGMI Rawalpindi, CMH Lahore, CMH Kharian, CMH Multan, CMH Quetta and PNS Shifa Karachi ►Trained Nurses - 6 x Weeks Basic Military Training at AFPGMI Rawalpindi and CMH Kharian. Spoiler: Note: On completion of successful training, shall be granted Commission in the rank of Lieutenant. Documents Required at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres. Candidates willdeposit following documents with Army Selection and Recruitments Centres:- Original certificates/ documents/ detailed marks sheets alongwith two attested photocopies of each educational certificate/ degree. Candidates serving in Government’s institutions/ departments will render No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the concerned establishment. Attested photocopy of domicile. Photocopies of computerized National Identity Card. 3 x Coloured photos duly attested (front & back). Crossed postal order of Rs. 100/- in favour of Director General Personnel Administration (DGPA), General Headquarter Rawalpindi. Bond: Finally selected candidates will be required to sign a bond to serve the Pak Army for minimum period of ten years for B.Sc Nursing before the commencement of training.