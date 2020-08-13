AFNS Admission 2020 Online Registration| Armed Forces Nursing Services AFNS Joining

AFNS Online Registration 2020

AFNS Registration Start Date: 27 August 2020

AFNS Registration End Date: 16 September 2020

Online Registration: Click Here

Joining Procedure: AFNS Registration 2020

JOIN PAKISTAN ARMY IN ARMED FORCES NURSING SERVICE AFNS ENTRY 2020 / 2021



Eligibility Conditions

►Qualification And Age of Candidate should be as given below.

AFNS - BSc Nursing (Female):

Matric with Science - 60% Marks Minimum F.Sc (Pre-medical) - 50% Marks Minimum

17-25 years as on 31 December 2020

Nursing Diploma and Midwifery. B.Sc Generic Nursing. Post (RN) BSc Nursing

18-28 years as on 30 November 2020

Spoiler: Note for BSc Nursing: Appearing candidates in FSc Part-II examination (having 50% marks in 1st year) may apply with HOPE certificate duly signed by the Principal of concerned college/ institution for attaining 50% marks. On declaration of Part-II result, candidates should submit F.Sc marks sheet immediately.

Spoiler: Note for Trained Nurse: A candidate should be registered with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC). Preference will be given to qualified post basic specialized courses i.e ICU, OT, CCU etc from a hospital/ institute recognized by Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC)

►Marital Status:

BSs Nursing: Female unmarried/ widow/ separated/ divorcee without encumbrances

►Nationality:

Citizens of Pakistan

Domicile holders of Azad Kashmir/ Gilgit Baltistan.

Spoiler: NOTE: Upon final selection candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender nationality other than Pakistan

►Physical Standards:

Minimum Height: 5’ Feet (152.4 cm)

AFNS Ineligibility Conditions

Twice rejected by the General Headquarter Selection Board.

Declared Medically Unfit by Appeal Medical Board.

Individual withdrawn/ resigned/ discharged from Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) training academies/ institution on the ground of discipline, characters, medical inefficiency, weak profile or declared unsuitable.

Individual dismissed/ removed from any other government service.

For B.Sc Nursing only - candidates already registered with Pakistan Nursing Council.

Convicted by a Court of Law for an offence involving moral turpitude

AFNS Preliminary Test Process

Preliminary Tests: including Written / Intelligence / Personality Test will be held at AS&RC

including Written / Intelligence / Personality Test will be held at AS&RC Initial Medical Exam: Successfull candidates will undergo initial medical test at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres.

Successfull candidates will undergo initial medical test at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres. Further Selection: Interviews of successful candidates by the General Headquarter Selection Board will be held at Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Quetta for which separate call up letters will be issued. Successful candidates will receive call up notices for interview. The final selection will be made at General Headquarter on the basis of candidate’s overall performance

AFNS Entry 2020/2021 Training Period

Spoiler: Note: On completion of successful training, shall be granted Commission in the rank of Lieutenant.

Documents Required at Army Selection and Recruitment Centres.

Original certificates/ documents/ detailed marks sheets alongwith two attested photocopies of each educational certificate/ degree.

Candidates serving in Government’s institutions/ departments will render No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the concerned establishment.

Attested photocopy of domicile.

Photocopies of computerized National Identity Card.

3 x Coloured photos duly attested (front & back).

Crossed postal order of Rs. 100/- in favour of Director General Personnel Administration (DGPA), General Headquarter Rawalpindi.

Bond: