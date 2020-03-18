AFID- Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry, Pindi looting civilians and incompetent staff | Modern building run by thieves of Army

AFID - Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry at Rawalpindi are looting civilians and run by incompetent staff



Modern building run by thieves of Army



Went to Armed Forces of Dentistry in Pindi opposite CMH, Pindi due to my family Army links, it was the worst ever decision to make. My tooth was infected and went to get it treated. First the Armed forces personnel were totally incompetent sitting in a modern facility of AFID. They charged alot of money to civilians with each thing separately charged and the Army Doctors were totally misleading and misguiding patients. X-Ray, Consultancy, Treatment, and then they even referred to Axial Surgery department for just a pain in tooth and some infection.



The Armed Forces soldiers and officers themselves complaint that since their own treatment is free, it is not up-to mark, it is below standard both in AFID and CMH Pindi, with all modern facilities and technology the Army doctors and nurses are totally incompetent and useless.



On the other hand, Armed Forces personnel complaining that Civilians and Civilian Professionals are treated much better since they pay alot of money, but with our own as civilian experience it was the worst ever experience at AFID - Armed Forces Dentistry. AFID staff, officers are their to loot as much money as possible, ask for high fees, and keep referring to other departments of Dentistry to keep money spend on them with different treatments.



Warning to all our Pakistanis to stop going to these CMH, AFID run by Army as they are too expensive and run by total idiots.