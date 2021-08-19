What's new

Afghans fly national flag in on Independence Day amid Taliban takeover

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428315679522840580


New Delhi: A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week. The anti-Taliban Afghans walked with the flag in hand while cars moved on the side.



19th August, Thursday marks Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the central Asian nation. Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain," the Taliban said. "We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant of power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428060748421423109



Earlier, Several video clips of people replacing the Taliban flag in Jalalabad with the Afghan tricolor have gone viral on Twitter. The Taliban can be later seen opening fire on the hapless, but determined, people, reportedly killing a few and injuring several others. Afghan locals can be seen triumphantly replacing the Taliban flag amid frenetic cheers.



On the other hand, the US has seized about $9.5 billion (about Rs 70,000 crore in Indian currency) assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as part of an attempt to block the Taliban-led government from accessing the funds. and halted the shipment of cash to the nation.



Kabul: Afghans fly national flag in Taliban's face on Independence Day

A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week.
This means Taliban have really changed

Back in the day, they would have massacred them till they leave with atleast 100,200 deaths

This is to be expected, will happen and it's ok to be a bit on the soft side
 
Pakistan doesn't like this flag. We have already ordered talibans to change this crappy flag. More cries for anti Pakistanis to come soon. We will hurt them where it will feel most.
We will snatch this flag from them for ever.
The Indian Taliban obsession tho...

This means Taliban are doing something right
Bus ab in loser Indians ki yeh hi choti choti khushshian reh gayi hain w.r.t Afghanistan
 
The Taliban will certainly shoot, otherwise their regime will be besieged by more such provocations until it collapses.

Those who organized the March were expecting the Taliban to shoot. And they also knew that the Taliban would shoot.

If the organizers of the parade had a little conscience, they would not organize the parade at this time. This is tantamount to exchanging innocent lives for their personal political capital.

In a way, the organizers of the parade killed these childish and stupid people.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428315679522840580

New Delhi: A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week. The anti-Taliban Afghans walked with the flag in hand while cars moved on the side.


19th August, Thursday marks Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the central Asian nation. Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain," the Taliban said. "We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant of power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428060748421423109

Earlier, Several video clips of people replacing the Taliban flag in Jalalabad with the Afghan tricolor have gone viral on Twitter. The Taliban can be later seen opening fire on the hapless, but determined, people, reportedly killing a few and injuring several others. Afghan locals can be seen triumphantly replacing the Taliban flag amid frenetic cheers.

On the other hand, the US has seized about $9.5 billion (about Rs 70,000 crore in Indian currency) assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as part of an attempt to block the Taliban-led government from accessing the funds. and halted the shipment of cash to the nation.

Kabul: Afghans fly national flag in Taliban's face on Independence Day

A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week.
Unfortunately according to some funny Pakistanis on PDF this is not happening. Taliban government came and all Afghans are happy apparently.

The Indian Taliban obsession tho...

This means Taliban are doing something right
Why don't you get this thread closed too like you did with mine ?

If the organizers of the parade had a little conscience, they would not organize the parade at this time. This is tantamount to exchanging innocent lives for his personal political capital.

In a way, the organizers of the parade killed these childish and stupid people.
You have a funny logic. Did Mao also not organize events before the Communists came to power ?

I say they were right to massacre these animals. They should have killed many more. This is the only language that animals understand.
Such sensibility and empathy you have. :rolleyes:
 
we will see them disappear once the Taliban officially announce their govt setup for the time being there is no official govt in afghanistan and these handful frogs are jumping out in rain to enjoy their last show
 
The Taliban Government hasn't been set up yet. Once it is and the Taliban Afghan flag is shown everywhere in Government buildings, TV, schools and everything else, people will eventually get used to the new flag and forget the old one.

I mean, Pakistani flag colour was changed from light green to dark green decades ago and most people have simply forgotten or are not aware of the change.
 
Unfortunately according to some funny Pakistanis on PDF this is not happening. Taliban government came and all Afghans are happy apparently.



Why don't you get this thread closed too like you did with mine ?



You have a funny logic. Did Mao also not organize events before the Communists came to power ?



Such sensibility and empathy you have. :rolleyes:
Unfortunately according to some funny Pakistanis on PDF this is not happening. Taliban government came and all Afghans are happy apparently.



Why don't you get this thread closed too like you did with mine ?



You have a funny logic. Did Mao also not organize events before the Communists came to power ?



Such sensibility and empathy you have. :rolleyes:
The CCP was once part of the KMT. On July 15, 1927, the KMT suddenly began to clean up and shoot the CCP. So CCP haven't had time to parade yet, the KMT had shot.
I regret that the KMT is not as patient as the Taliban.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428315679522840580


New Delhi: A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week. The anti-Taliban Afghans walked with the flag in hand while cars moved on the side.



19th August, Thursday marks Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the central Asian nation. Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain," the Taliban said. "We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant of power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428060748421423109



Earlier, Several video clips of people replacing the Taliban flag in Jalalabad with the Afghan tricolor have gone viral on Twitter. The Taliban can be later seen opening fire on the hapless, but determined, people, reportedly killing a few and injuring several others. Afghan locals can be seen triumphantly replacing the Taliban flag amid frenetic cheers.



On the other hand, the US has seized about $9.5 billion (about Rs 70,000 crore in Indian currency) assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as part of an attempt to block the Taliban-led government from accessing the funds. and halted the shipment of cash to the nation.



Kabul: Afghans fly national flag in Taliban's face on Independence Day

A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week.
Just for the sake of experiment try raising Pakistani flag in India and see what happens to you
 
indians now have to work overtime

first they had one job talk shit about Pakistan

then china kicked their baboon behinds and tweeper warriors were give additional task to talk shit about China

now Taliban have destroyed the supa chutters in Afghanistan and now they have do talk shit about Taliban!!

thaak jao gey safrrroni!
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428315679522840580


New Delhi: A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week. The anti-Taliban Afghans walked with the flag in hand while cars moved on the side.



19th August, Thursday marks Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the central Asian nation. Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain," the Taliban said. "We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant of power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428060748421423109



Earlier, Several video clips of people replacing the Taliban flag in Jalalabad with the Afghan tricolor have gone viral on Twitter. The Taliban can be later seen opening fire on the hapless, but determined, people, reportedly killing a few and injuring several others. Afghan locals can be seen triumphantly replacing the Taliban flag amid frenetic cheers.



On the other hand, the US has seized about $9.5 billion (about Rs 70,000 crore in Indian currency) assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as part of an attempt to block the Taliban-led government from accessing the funds. and halted the shipment of cash to the nation.



Kabul: Afghans fly national flag in Taliban's face on Independence Day

A hallmark of the atmosphere against the Taliban was seen in Kabul on the occasion of its Independence Day, anti-Taliban Afghans marched in the city with 200 meters tall flag. Not all seems to have been lost to the extremist Taliban in Afghanistan after a hostile political takeover last week.
Choti choti khushyan
 

