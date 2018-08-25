/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Afghans claimed this SSG died in #Ghazni - He disagrees.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Zarvan, Aug 25, 2018 at 2:49 PM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 2:49 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

  2. Aug 25, 2018 at 2:51 PM #2
    snow lake

    snow lake SENIOR MEMBER

    Good to see him alive and kicking but why is his hair and beard a mess.
     
  3. Aug 25, 2018 at 2:53 PM #3
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Unki marzi
     
  4. Aug 25, 2018 at 3:04 PM #4
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    thank god .
     
  5. Aug 25, 2018 at 3:06 PM #5
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    someone take afghans serious
     
  6. Aug 25, 2018 at 3:07 PM #6
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    uska jism uss ki marzi!!!!!:rofl:
     
  7. Aug 25, 2018 at 3:08 PM #7
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    SSG guys often does so they can change the get up when situation requires
     
  8. Aug 25, 2018 at 3:13 PM #8
    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    It wasn't necessary for him to come forward as such to prove otherwise. Afghan Troll Army already claimed the killing of Musharraf in Ghazni attack along with many other top ranking officials. Kabul based propaganda warfare center actually copies the material from internet, keep it save for few days and then relate it to any attack by Taliban. Not to forget as how international propaganda machines supports them to spread lies and fake news. Afghan along with its trainer from Delhi, are actually leading the hall of shame in this regard.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  9. Aug 25, 2018 at 4:14 PM #9
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

