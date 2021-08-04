What's new

Afghans anti Pakistan protest

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Xestan
Afghans chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ in defiant protests against Taliban
2
Replies
26
Views
843
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Dalit
Pakistan Must Not Become a Launchpad for America’s Afghan War
Replies
13
Views
623
kingQamaR
K
Areesh
General Tariq Khan: Pakistan’s Continuing Challenge: The Afghan Gordian knot – Gen. Tariq Khan
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Shahzaz ud din
Afghans hold anti-Pak protest in Kabul, say leave Kashmir alone
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
3K
American Pakistani
American Pakistani
Jyotish
Afghan Taliban flag flying in Pakistan protest
Replies
4
Views
735
Sabretooth
Sabretooth

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom