Afghans and Indian propganda agaisnt Pakistan

There seems to be a lot of propogamda agaisnt Pakistan on social media by both Afghan and Indian accounts. This all started back in July and is an onslaught of lies, deceit and smearing campaigns agaisnt Pakistan. The latest trends is running social media trends to "Sanction Pakistan". I'm not sure if all these accounts are real but a significant proportion of Afghan diaspora are showing there true hatred towards Pak and its people online. Some whitewashed Pakistani diaspora also falling for this , I saw one Pakistani advocate for Pakistan to be sanctioned.



My question is how worrying is this? For how long will we be scapegoated. What if these diapsora scum convince the rest of the muslim world that Pakistan is problematic. I personally don't care what Afghans think AT ALL, but what about everyone else?