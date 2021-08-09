What's new

Afghans and Indian propganda agaisnt Pakistan

PakSarZameen47

Jul 23, 2021
There seems to be a lot of propogamda agaisnt Pakistan on social media by both Afghan and Indian accounts. This all started back in July and is an onslaught of lies, deceit and smearing campaigns agaisnt Pakistan. The latest trends is running social media trends to "Sanction Pakistan". I'm not sure if all these accounts are real but a significant proportion of Afghan diaspora are showing there true hatred towards Pak and its people online. Some whitewashed Pakistani diaspora also falling for this , I saw one Pakistani advocate for Pakistan to be sanctioned.

My question is how worrying is this? For how long will we be scapegoated. What if these diapsora scum convince the rest of the muslim world that Pakistan is problematic. I personally don't care what Afghans think AT ALL, but what about everyone else?
 
Unite & Defend

Unite & Defend

Nothing to be concerned about, it's just noise
 
Patriot forever

Afghan and Indian propaganda means shit to us.

What troubles me is why are the traitors within our ranks alive, shut down tv channels and twitter for a week and do a purge, not more than 10,000 atmost.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

The propaganda is spear headed by our very own patriotic dissenters.
waz

waz

It's not worrying. These clowns hurling abuse at Pakistan very often have done nothing for Afghanistan or it's people. The only thing they have done is run away to western countries and then start barking from there. There are of course those who don't but that's not we are talking about.
The west have effectively washed their hands of Afghanistan, they couldn't care less what happened. What you're seeing now is this;

The Indians who hate us will always be the same and rally around any opportunity to wade in.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Afghanistan got 20 years and a blank check, they were incredibly lucky

And what did they do??? Nothing

They made enemies of their neighbors
They supported BLA, PTM and TTP terrorists and separatists against Pakistan

They plotted with India against neighbors who they desperately needed

Even with 20 years and hundreds of billion's they couldn't train and supply their military and the afghans are running from the Taliban and begging the USA to bomb Afghanistan to save them


and all they have left is to not accept any responsibility for their own failures and blame everything on Pakistan, they are truly a lanati people




Pakistan will defend its corner
Pakistan built at a high cost a fence right across the border
Pakistan has decimated any Indian presence in Afghanistan
The kabuli regime may survive with U.S support but Afghanistan will be a broken dump that will desperately need Pakistani goodwill to provide support


Its time for Pakistan to stand up and defend its strategic interests against our enemies, no quarter will be given

Pakistan zindabad ✌🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰

PakSarZameen47

I'm only highlighting this because they have really upped the anti in terms of propoganda in the past few weeks. What's worse is dumb Pakistanis falling for this nonsense. It's everywhere, on every social media platform out there...
 
Rafi

Rafi

Not to worry dumbs in every nation
 
Kraetoz

Can only laugh and feel good reading those tweets and yes you are right, it is really spreading like wildfire, they indeed upped the anti this time around. Well planned and coordinated series of tweets.

But what's happening on the ground is nightmare for ANA, India and their overlord USA. It's just the rants and cries now. Always feels good when that happens, it is a sign of surrender and just shows that ANA and India's days are numbered now and they would go down crying rather than fighting which is the sweetest victory.
 
PakSarZameen47

These self hating scum are damaging our reputation outside Pakistan. I just don't know how we can overcome this
I'm more concerned with Paks reputation which is hanging by a thread as it is ..
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

We are up against the international establishment this time around, and this will have some serious and long-term consequences. Indians have just been given the role of expendable sidekicks and cheerleaders in the grand scheme of things

The question is, how prepared are we (if at all)?, Have we developed any contingency/fallback plans?
 
