Afghanistan's Vice President has completely lost his mind

I would have been the first to congratulate the PAF if it were true….

Afghanistan is too important to leave her to the brainless bastards like the current puppet scums! Pak must do 100% to ensure these SOBs are sent back to the hell holes they came from….
 
He will claim that Pakistan has used babur and ra'ad against Afghan army and you will find people who will believe him.
 
The Afghan government, useless commanders of ANA and Indians are crying like the old days when the Byzantine was taken pants down by Sultan Alp Arsalan or the Constantinople was going to be handedover to the Ottomans. Same is the feeling of these western slaves...
 
This "joker" is vice president of Afghanistan, his claim matters.

It just shows pakistan is militarily supporting Taliban against civilian leadership of Afghanistan....
 
No it doesn't because he is a big fat joker. He would also bring aliens one day. It just shows a mentally retarded dumbo has lost his mind. And we are ready to pay for his mental treatment.
 
